Generally, the judge makes sure that the lawyers have a chance to watch him interact with the jury. Depending on the case, he usually calls about 43 jurors or possibly up to 60 for voir dire. “So I conduct a fairly extensive voir dire process,” he explained. “I think it is more comfortable for the trial attorneys to be able to sit back and watch me interact with the jurors and get a feel for the jurors instead of them.”
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge David L. Berry
