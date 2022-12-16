ICC Approves Stephenson County Public Safety Project

ILLINOIS, December 16 - Springfield, IL -The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at the North Harlem Center Road highway-rail grade crossing of the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company's rack, located near Freeport in Stephenson County. The track is designated at AAR/DOT #306823S, railroad milepost 118.63-W.





The Stipulated Agreement 2213 requires the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company (CC&P) to install new automatic warning devices at the N. Harlem Center Road highway-rail grade crossing.





The estimated cost to complete the improvements at the crossing is $332,179. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the cost, not to exceed $315,570. CC & P will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.





"The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased this project in Stephenson County is among those to receive GCPF monies."





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2213 in Docket No. T22-0131 click here



