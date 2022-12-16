ICC Approves Stephenson County Public Safety Project

ILLINOIS, December 16 - Springfield, IL -The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at the North Harlem Center Road highway-rail grade crossing of the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company's rack, located near Freeport in Stephenson County. The track is designated at AAR/DOT #306823S, railroad milepost 118.63-W.
The Stipulated Agreement 2213 requires the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company (CC&P) to install new automatic warning devices at the N. Harlem Center Road highway-rail grade crossing.
The estimated cost to complete the improvements at the crossing is $332,179. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the cost, not to exceed $315,570. CC & P will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.
"The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased this project in Stephenson County is among those to receive GCPF monies."
All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2213 in Docket No. T22-0131 click here.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
