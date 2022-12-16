Gov. Pritzker Announces Staff Transitions

CHICAGO - Ahead of being sworn in to serve the state of Illinois for a second term, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following staff transitions.





Emily Miller will now oversee both of Governor Pritzker's Policy and Legislative teams as Senior Advisor to the Governor for Policy and Legislative Affairs. Miller is an attorney who has previously served as Governor Pritzker's deputy chief of staff for policy, and as a policy advisor to Governor Pritzker's 2018 campaign. Prior to that, Miller directed policy and advocacy work at Illinois-based non-profit organizations where she specialized in issues related to economic mobility, early childhood education, fiscal policy, consumer protection, human services, and government accountability. Miller began her career in Illinois policy and politics after she graduated from the DePaul university college of law in 2006.





Chris Shallow returns to the Governor's Office to serve as Legislative Director after serving as Political Director on the Governor's 2022 reelection campaign. He previously served as Director of Public Engagement in the Office of Governor Pritzker. Before entering state government Shallow served as District Director for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, and over the last decade has held management roles within numerous political and campaign organizations. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, a native Illinoisan, and a passionate White Sox fan.





Jordan Abudayyeh will begin a new role as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Strategic Media, overseeing the Governor's Communications team. Abudayyeh previously served as Governor Pritzker's Press Secretary for his first term. Abudayyeh also served the same role on Pritzker's 2018 gubernatorial campaign. Before entering politics, Abudayyeh was an award-winning political reporter for Springfield's ABC affiliate WICS-TV, an anchor and producer for Naperville's NCTV17, and an associate producer for Milwaukee's WISN-TV. She received a degree in broadcast journalism and sociology from Marquette University.





Jason Rubin will begin a new role as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Agency Strategy, overseeing the Governor's Communications team. Rubin previously served as Governor Pritzker's Deputy Communications Director, a role he has held since the governor's inauguration. Prior to that, Rubin served as Deputy Communications Director on the governor's 2018 campaign and held communications roles with New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development and Rep. Patrick Murphy's 2016 U.S. Senate campaign in Florida. Rubin began his career in politics as the Director of Scheduling for U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. He is a graduate of Vassar College with a degree in political science.





Emily Bittner will begin serving as Senior Advisor to the Governor, overseeing a new portfolio including the Department of Innovation and Technology, the Illinois Tollway, the Illinois Racing Board, the Illinois Gaming Board, along with the Illinois Lottery. Previously, Bittner served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. She also served as Chief of Strategy for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a role she began in 2017 after serving for three years at Chicago Public Schools, where she led the district's communications and strategic efforts during the push for historic education funding reform. Bittner served as an adviser for Mayor Emanuel's 2015 re-election campaign. Bittner previously led communications strategy serving as the chief spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, and the Democratic Governors Association. She began her career as a reporter at The Arizona Republic covering public safety. Bittner is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she earned degrees in journalism and political science.