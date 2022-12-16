ICC Approves McLean County Highway-Rail Crossing Public Safety Project

ILLINOIS, December 16 - Springfield, IL -The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at the 2150 East Road highway-rail grade crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railway's track near Holder, in McLean County. The track is designated at AAR/DOT #475024B, railroad milepost SP-366.79.





The Stipulated Agreement 2221 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals, gates, approach grade and side slope improvements at the 2150E Road grade crossing near Holder. The project came to the attention of the ICC Rail Safety Section via an application for emergency assistance from McLean County and the Old Town Road District.





The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $394,064. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the signal installation costs, not to exceed $374,361. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, as well as all future costs to operate and maintain the new automatic warning devices and temporary STOP signs.





McLean County, on behalf of Old Town Road District, has estimated the cost to design and rehabilitate the roadway approach grades/side-slopes at $222,000. The Township has agreed to pay a $22,000 lump sum for Preliminary Engineering to expedite the design process. ICC Staff recommends that the GCPF be used to pay 100% of the remaining estimated roadway approach grade rehabilitation costs, not to exceed $200,000.





"The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased we're able to use GCRF monies to help the Old Town Road District and McLean County advance this important project."





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date. To read Stipulated Agreement 2221 in Docket No. T22-0124 click here



