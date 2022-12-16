Friday, December 16

‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate

Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport. The commission is expected in June to recommend to the Legislature a location for potentially siting a two-runway airport. To others, this would delay homing in on any specific site for at least a few years. Starting over would simply mean kicking the proverbial can down the road and again delaying the inevitable need for additional commercial passenger and cargo transportation in the region as officials try to meaningfully respond to projected near-term capacity issues at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. “It’s a crisis, and we need to own it and face up to it,” state Sen. Karen Keiser said. Keiser, D-Des Moines, sponsored the bill that created the commission and directed it to single out a potential landing spot for a new airport, which, if tapped for Pierce County, could see as many as 20 million annual passengers.. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Cheyenne Boone)

Local nurses ask for support from local government leaders over staffing crisis

Oakes was one of several nurses who spoke during the Dec. 13 city council meeting. According to a news release from UFCW 3000, the largest union in the state, nurses from Providence Centralia and St. Peter hospitals planned to speak to Thurston and Lewis county government leaders this week about the staffing crisis in both places. Providence St. Peter nurse Helena Smith said she and the other nurses asked the council to support the safe staffing legislation being introduced in the 2023 legislative session. Last year, House Bill 1868, aimed at establishing minimum staffing ratios for hospitals among other things, passed the House but failed in the Senate this year. If hospitals can’t meet their staffing ratio goals, they may have to close down services. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Thurston County Board of Commissioners)

Rep. April Berg Named Chair of Finance Committee

Washington House Democrats announced this week that Rep. April Berg (D – Mill Creek) will chair the House Finance Committee. Berg is the first Black committee chair in the history of the Washington State Legislature. Berg will chair the committee that addresses revenue while striving to create an equitable, stable, transparent, and just tax structure for the state. “Taxes should be unbiased. Although numbers do not see color, the codification of numbers into revenue policy has historically been unfair to marginalized communities.” Continue reading at Seattle Medium.

Bellingham Herald

Ecology fines barge owner $38,500 for this Salish Sea fuel spill

Columbian

‘Tripledemic’ tightens its grip on Clark County

Union at Evergreen Public Schools approves new contract

Editorial: In Our View: Strive to curb sales tax leakage, license scofflaws

Everett Herald

Suspects in national organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood

Mayor vetoes Everett council’s bargaining policy for projects over $5M

Everett council OKs budget, considers tax increase next year

News Tribune

State environmental regulators fine Tacoma paper mill for failing pollution test

Olympian

Tumwater Starbucks joining three-day ‘Double Down’ strike against unfair labor practices

Olympia Police Department will pay you to surrender your firearms. But for how much?

Puget Sound Business Journal

SBA lending was robust in 2022, and some notable changes are coming

Seattle Medium

Fed Waiver Grants Health Insurance To Undocumented Immigrants

Seattle Times

Women suing Seattle hip-hop artist in sex trafficking case face ticking clock (Orwall)

North King County cities agree to fund Regional Homelessness Authority

WA agrees to coordinate care for people leaving involuntary mental health treatment

Congress OKs spending for Green River dam fish passage

Opinion: Starbucks cannot silence us by closing our stores

Skagit Valley Herald

Salmon fry released into Hansen Creek

Hamilton, Lyman pass 2023 budgets

Affordable apartments complete, opening in January

Spokesman Review

Rebuilt Don Kardong Bridge near Gonzaga, Riverfront Park reopens Friday for Centennial Trail users

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Valley Libraries to eliminate overdue fines beginning Jan. 1

Officials willing to collaborate as crime lab moves ahead without Yakima

City asks whether Yakima’s airport could help solve Sea-Tac congestion issues

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Demand rises for flu and COVID vaccines in Washington ahead of holiday travel season

$5 million grant going toward services for homeless youth in rural Washington counties

KXLY (ABC)

‘I worry about TikTok’: Parents, lawmakers sound the alarm on app’s safety, security

Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms