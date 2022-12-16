US 83 open in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Underwood.



The No Travel Advisory remains in place due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts.



The following closures remain in place:



Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo

U.S. Highway 52 from Harvey to Jamestown

U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border

North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to Interstate 29

Portions of other state highways may be blocked, check the travel map for more details.



Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



If travel is necessary, motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -

