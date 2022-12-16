Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty's Christmas Message

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 16, 2022

Hello! Tansi!

During this most wonderful time of the year we focus on reaching out to family, friends and neighbours, and caring for those in need. Giving back to our communities reflects the true spirit of the season.

We may never see a more extraordinary example of service than that of our late Queen. In February, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British and Canadian monarch to serve seventy years as sovereign. In Saskatchewan, we are commemorating her remarkable reign with the awarding of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals. It has been my privilege to present many of these medals to people in recognition of outstanding contributions to the betterment of our province. Acknowledging people who help others is one of the most fulfilling duties of my role as Lieutenant Governor.

I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who gives of their time and talents to enrich our communities. In Saskatchewan, we are rich when it comes to kind-hearted volunteers.

I also want to thank everyone serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, police and fire services, first responders, health care professionals, educators and front-line workers for going beyond the call of duty.

In addition, I am deeply grateful for the guidance I received from elders, knowledge keepers, survivors and their families in the creation of the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial. On June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day, the memorial was dedicated on the grounds of Government House in Regina. We hope that it will be a reflective place where everyone can come to learn and heal.

My wife Donna and I were pleased to host an event on September 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, around the Memorial with hundreds of school children in attendance.

Over the last few months, we have experienced a renewal of special events that had been postponed due to the pandemic. We were thrilled to present Canada Day celebrations at Government House for the first time during my term. With thousands of guests, we enjoyed a delightful afternoon filled with multicultural entertainment and fun for all ages.

Donna and I are also excited to invite you back to Government House for a New Years Levee. Please join us January 1 from 1-4 p.m. to welcome in 2023 and say goodbye to 2022 - which has been a momentous year.

In September, as Canadians mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we also welcomed King Charles as our new monarch.

I am happy to bring you season's greetings on behalf of His Majesty, King Charles the Third, King of Canada. And, on behalf of my family and staff, I wish you happy holidays. And I would like to share these season's greetings with you in my first language, which is Woodland Cree.

Nitha ikwa Donna ni-cawasimisinanak, nosisiminanak.

Nipakosithitinan kahkithaw

Kita mitho makosikisikanisik

ekwa kita mitho ocimikisikansik.

From my family to yours,

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

