MIT45 Hires Jason Croxford as New Director of Growth Marketing to Help Continue Rapid Expansion
Jason Croxford brings a decade of experience in digital marketing and automation to the leading kratom brand as they aim to sustain rapid growth
MIT45 is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Croxford as the new Director of Growth Marketing. With over 10 years of experience in the field, Croxford has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in developing marketing systems to sustain growth initiatives. He recently helped Hemplucid grow 300% in a short amount of time and looks to bring similar growth to MIT45.

MIT45 has established their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry over the last two years. They have been recognized for building a positive workplace culture and were recently recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2022 for implementing the new digital sales card.
Croxford will be responsible for leading the company's newest growth marketing efforts, with a focus on driving newfound revenue and expanding market share. He will work closely with Adrian Lazo, the Chief Marketing Officer, to develop and implement effective marketing strategies to help the company continue its sustained growth.
Croxford has a significant history in marketing and maximizing ROI for a wide range of companies. His prior company was Hemplucid where he served as the Marketing Director. Prior to that, he worked for LifeVantage and RocketSEM, filling similar marketing roles. Earlier in his career he worked with other companies to build brand awareness, increase visibility, and generate revenue.
"I am honored for the opportunity to come on board MIT45 at this critical juncture as the Director of New Growth Marketing,” said Jason Croxford. "I was recently in the CBD industry and look to build on the similarities shared with the Kratom field. I'm excited to join the team helping to bring these life-changing products to a wider audience."
MIT45 is at the forefront of the transformation of the kratom industry. With the addition of Jason to the team, the company is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and expansion, offering high-quality kratom products to customers.
You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com
