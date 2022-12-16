NORTON APPLAUDS SENATE CONFIRMATION OF JUDICIAL NOMINEES TO THE LOCAL D.C. COURTS, CALLS FOR PASSAGE OF HER BILL TO END PERPETUAL VACANCY CRISIS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today applauded the Senate for confirming seven judicial nominees to the local District of Columbia courts last night. Prior to these confirmations, there were 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court, and two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals. She also reiterated her call for Congress to pass her bill that would eliminate the Senate confirmation requirement for judges on the local D.C. courts.

“I thank Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary Peters for getting seven judicial nominees to the local D.C. courts confirmed last night,” Norton said. “However, the length of time it took to get them confirmed only reinforces the need for Congress to pass my bill that would eliminate the Senate confirmation requirement for local D.C. judges. The perpetual judicial vacancy crisis in the local D.C. courts harms public safety and access to justice. It is untenable.”

Under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, local D.C. judges are appointed by the president, subject to Senate confirmation. The president appoints a nominee from one of three candidates submitted by the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission. If the president does not appoint one of the candidates within 60 days, the commission is required to appoint one of the candidates, subject to Senate confirmation.

The local D.C. courts face a perpetual judicial vacancy crisis, regardless of which party controls the Senate, because both parties prioritize federal judicial and executive branch nominees over judicial nominees to the local D.C. courts, but Republicans have exacerbated the crisis this Congress by filibustering judicial nominees to the local D.C. courts.

Norton’s District of Columbia Courts Vacancy Reduction Act would eliminate the Senate confirmation requirement for local D.C. judges. The bill would allow judicial appointments to the local D.C. courts to take effect after a 30-day congressional review period, unless a joint resolution disapproving an appointment is enacted into law during that period. The bill would make the congressional process for appointments the same as the one used for legislation passed by the D.C. Council. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform passed the bill last year.

