Get Daily Bites of Info on Interdisciplinary Instruction and Project-Based Learning!

Every month the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team will provide innovative daily bites of professional learning that focus on interdisciplinary instruction and project-based learning.  Each day members of the Interdisciplinary Instruction team will post on the Interdisciplinary Instruction home page and on Maine DOE social media sites with explanations, ideas, and examples of interdisciplinary instruction. 

You can access this wealth of information by checking in daily with the Interdisciplinary Instruction home page or by following the Maine DOE on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 

For more information, contact Jaime Beal at Jamie.Beal@maine.gov or Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov  

