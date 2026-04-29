PRIORITY NOTICE: Request for Applications Now Open for Maine Career Pathways Pilot Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in collaboration with the Maine Department of Labor (DOL), has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for funding from eligible organizations for the Maine Career Pathways (MCP) pilot opportunity.

The MCP framework is designed to prepare Maine students and adult learners for postsecondary and employment success by providing advising and navigation supports, coursework for postsecondary credit, meaningful work-based learning experiences, and workforce credentials. The Maine DOE and Maine DOL anticipate making 2-4 awards from this RFA (up to $250,000) for the following pathways:

Early Childhood Education

Healthcare

Infrastructure/Trades

Eligible Applicants

Those eligible to apply for this RFA include Maine school administrative units (SAUs), high schools, career and technical education (CTE) centers, adult education programs, and community-based organizations that have a history of partnering with schools to deliver career/workforce development opportunities and plan to partner with a school-based organization for this RFA opportunity. Eligible occupations are noted in the RFA materials.

Performance Period

August 1, 2026-July 31, 2028

Application Process Details

Eligible organizations interested in this grant opportunity may access the RFA via the State of Maine’s Vendor Self Service System (VSS), where they should submit their applications along with any questions about the RFA. (Please see this priority notice issued on January 9, 2026, for more information and training materials related to VSS. The Maine DOE strongly recommends that organizations ensure they can access VSS ahead of the RFA due date.)

The timeline for this RFA is as follows:

April 24, 2026 – RFA opens via VSS.

May 6, 2026 – Virtual informational session at 2 p.m. (details below)

May 13, 2026 – RFA questions must be submitted via VSS by 4 p.m.

June 1, 2026 – RFA applications must be submitted via VSS by 4 p.m.

June 29, 2026 – Award notifications

August 1, 2026 – Anticipated contract start date

July 31, 2028 – Anticipated contract end date

To learn more about the MCP framework and this grant opportunity, potential applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual informational session on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 2 p.m.Please use this link to join. Registration is not required in advance.

Additional information about career pathways can be found on the Maine Career Pathways webpage. Applicants interested in developing new or expanding existing pre-apprenticeships or registered apprenticeships may consider reviewing the Maine DOL RFA #202603031 Expansion of the Maine Apprenticeship Program in VSS for additional funding opportunities.