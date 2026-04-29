Alternative Education Association of Maine Seeking Nominations for Alternative Educator of the Year, Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship, and Retiree Recognition Program

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is currently accepting nominations for the 2025-2026 Alternative Educator of the Year award and the 2025-2026 Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors. AEA of Maine is also seeking submissions for a program honoring alternative education teachers and support staff who are retiring at the end of this school year. Submissions for all three opportunities are due by May 15, 2026.

The Alternative Educator of the Year award is intended to recognize an alternative educator who has provided exceptional opportunities and advancements for Maine’s alternative education students. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit this link: 2025-2026 Alternative Educator of the Year Nomination.

The Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship was established by the AEA of Maine in 2022 following the passing of Martin Mackey, a beloved education colleague and champion. This scholarship recognizes Mackey’s dedication to his career as an educator and his passion for working with students on alternative education pathways. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit this link: Martin Mackey Scholarship Fund Nomination Form.

AEA of Maine is also honoring retiring alternative education teachers and support staff across the state. For more information or to recognize someone, please visit this link: AEA of Maine Retiree Form.

To learn more about any of these recognition opportunities or future AEA of Maine events, please contact Tristen Hinkle, AEA of Maine President, at thinkle@msad54.org or Tracey Menard, AEA of Maine Vice President, at menart@portlandschools.org.

For additional information or resources on alternative education in Maine, please contact Aubrie Howard, Maine DOE Student Success and Wellbeing Specialist or visit the Maine DOE Alternative Education webpage.