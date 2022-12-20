Q4intelligence and NAHU Relaunching the Platinum Advisors Summit

Platinum Advisor's Summit information Kevin Trokey of Q4intelligence Wendy Keneipp of Q4intelligence

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence, in collaboration with the National Association of Health Underwriters, is relaunching the Platinum Advisors Summit program. The year-long program will kick off at the NAHU Capitol Conference in Washington, DC, Saturday, February 25, 2023, and will be hosted by Kevin Trokey and Wendy Keneipp, partners and coaches of Q4intelligence.

The Platinum Advisors Summit, or PAS, is offered exclusively to members of the National Association of Health Underwriters, or NAHU. PAS brings together benefits and insurance professionals facing similar challenges and goals, leveraging the cohort’s experience, successes, and even failures to put everyone on a more predictable path to new levels of success.

“The benefits and insurance industry has never been more demanding,” Trokey says. “From the increasingly complex and ever-expanding needs of your clients to the typical demands of running a business in the current market, your job of growing your business has never been more challenging, and you don’t need to take it on alone.”

To qualify for PAS, first-year applicants must be active members of NAHU and be LPRT-qualified or at least commit to applying for LPRT qualification. Subsequent year applicants must continue to be active members of NAHU, apply for LPRT certification, and have been active and engaged members of the PAS cohort.

“You will be placed in a cohort with other high-performing advisors, with the cohort size being between 15 and 25 participants. We’ll meet four times a year—twice in person and twice virtually. Each meeting will be a day-long session and combine learning, sharing, networking, and personal accountability,” Keneipp explains.

The deadline to apply to the PAS is February 10, 2023. To learn more, go to https://insights.q4intel.com/platinum-advisors-summit.

