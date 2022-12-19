Toyota Boshoku America, Inc Selects Ivee for Passenger Immersive Experiences at CES 2023

Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. partners with mobility software company Ivee to launch “Ivee Immersive,” a new sensory experience for passengers

By combining Ivee’s proven, world-class passenger experience software with Toyota Boshoku’s intelligent seating, lighting and electronics, a new in-cabin experience for passenger vehicles is created.” — CEO Alex Giannikoulis

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility software company Ivee® has been chosen by Toyota Boshoku America to demonstrate passenger immersive experiences at CES 2023.

Toyota Boshoku America develops and produces interior, filtration, and powertrain components. With this partnership, Ivee Immersive will be displayed and available to demo at CES 2023 at the Toyota Boshoku booth #3254 in the West Hall.

Ivee Immersive combined with Toyota Boshoku’s best-in-breed automotive technologies including personalized sound bubble, haptic feedback, and mood-based lighting, ride-hail passengers can now make the most of their time in transit by being able to see, hear, and feel their own personalized content.

At CES 2023, Ivee will showcase examples of how passengers will be able to enjoy Ivee Immersive in ride-hailing vehicles, including:

Tired after a long day? Enjoy a spa-like experience with ambient lighting and guided meditation within private sound bubbles.

Want to be entertained? Watch and feel a movie. The Theater-like experience will vibrate with each explosion or high intensity scene.

On a schedule? Select an “office” experience. With privacy-enabled video conference calling, you can stay hyper-productive during transit by taking your team calls on the go.

“Toyota Boshoku shares Ivee’s commitment to help passengers optimize their time in rides, which is why we are thrilled to partner with them,” said CEO Alex Giannikoulis. “By combining Ivee’s proven, world-class passenger experience software with Toyota Boshoku’s intelligent seating, lighting and electronics, a new, next level of in-cabin experience for passenger vehicles is created. Ivee Immersive enables ride-hail vehicles to become a coveted 3rd space.”

The Ivee Immersive experience is available for ride-hail operators and fleet vehicle owners. Operators deploying the Ivee Immersive experience can increase their earnings per vehicle 20%+ and dramatically improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. In its first release, Ivee Immersive will be an after-market enhancement to existing vehicles.

“We discovered Ivee in 2021 at CoMotion Mobility Expo in Los Angeles and were very impressed with their technology,” said Richard Chung, Toyota Boshoku’s Chief Branding Officer and head of Interior Space Visioneering Center. “Toyota Boshoku continues to lead the automotive industry with innovation, and by partnering with Ivee, we can now help passengers make the most of their time and space as passengers in ride-hailing vehicles. This partnership helps us fulfill Toyota Boshoku’s mission to create tomorrow’s automobile interior space that inspires our customers.”

Press, mobility operators, and fleet owners can schedule a private demo or visit the Toyota Boshoku booth #3254 in the West Hall to demo the new Ivee Immersive Experience.

ABOUT IVEE

Ivee® is a mobility software company that creates “Better Rides for People and the Planet.” With its in-vehicle technology, Ivee® personalizes the passenger experience with customized experiences in ride-hailing networks like Uber, Lyft and luxury black car operators. Serving more than half a million customers to date, Ivee’s technology has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, the mobility industry group CoMotion, and the National Retail Foundation’s Innovation Lab. Learn more at http://www.goivee.com.

ABOUT TOYOTA BOSHOKU

Toyota Boshoku, one of the world’s premium interior systems suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior, filtration, and powertrain components. With world headquarters in Kariya City, Japan, Toyota Boshoku Corporation owns Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. (TBA) based in Erlanger, Kentucky. TBA and its affiliates, employ over 12,000 Team Members in 22 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. TBA Group is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems, which include seat, door trim, headliner, substrate, and carpet in addition to air and oil filters for a variety of customers such as Toyota, BMW, and Subaru. www.toyota-boshoku.com/us