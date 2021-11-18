Ivee and Evolgo Announce Partnership at CoMotion LA

Ivee Logo Evolgo logo Evolgo with Ivee Inside

Evolgo, a mobility operator in Los Angeles, chooses Ivee as its in-vehicle experience partner.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivee, the technology startup that creates personalized passenger experiences starting in ride-hailing vehicles, has partnered with Evolgo to showcase what future passenger experiences will be like, even before self-driving cars arrive.

Evolgo is the next evolution of getting around. Committed to eco-friendly transportation, Evolgo will be launching as a mobility operator with a fleet of premium electric vehicles that will roll out in Los Angeles in early 2022.

As part of Ivee’s vehicle innovation program, Ivee and Evolgo will demonstrate new passenger trip experiences throughout 2022 making a commitment to reach 1 million passengers together.

At CoMotion LA, Ivee will be displaying several new product features that will be available in Evolgo vehicles including:

Voice activated music control for passengers

Contextualized content by passengers mood

Passenger controlled seat massage with free and in-vehicle payment options

As part of Ivee’s Ride Modes, passengers will be able to easily enter and customize their ride to make the ride more entertaining, productive, or relaxing.

“Ivee brings passenger-centric technology to Evolgo’s vehicles. It allows Evolgo’s driver to do their job safely, while giving the passenger control of their ride. Partnering with Ivee is another important way to ensure Evolgo is bringing the best innovation and customer satisfaction in the industry,” said Evolgo’s Founder & CEO, Shawn Chavira.



“We’re very excited to define future passenger experiences with our partner Evolgo,” said Ivee’s Founder & CEO, Alex Giannikoulis. “By joining forces with a pioneer in transportation and fleet operations, we will be able to define innovative passenger experiences. Together, we can make every ride welcoming and personalized for each of Evolgo’s passengers”.

With the Ivee Inside passenger infotainment software and its Ivee Cloud, Ivee will provide personalized rides that increase earnings and loyalty for Evolgo.

Customers in LA that wish to experience an Ivee ride can sign up for the waiting list at www.evolgo.co

About Ivee, LLC

Ivee ® creates “Better Rides for People and the Planet.”

With its in-vehicle technology, Ivee ® personalizes the passenger experiences on ride-hailing networks like Uber and Lyft. Mobility and fleet operators using Ivee’s software increase earnings and loyalty by delivering a better user experience.

Ivee’s technology has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Federation Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee ® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

About Evolgo

Welcome to the next evolution of getting around!

Evolgo is a fully integrated, on-time multi-disciplinary mobility company delivering people, goods, and meals safely and comfortably to their destinations in major cities throughout California and growing to the Northeast.

Evolgo’s ethos is built upon using near-zero fuel or zero-emission vehicles and paying drivers fair hourly wages, all backed by its unique and proprietary digital platform and blockchain payment system, to create the most customer-oriented, safe, and socially conscious mobility platform in the United States. Evolgo’s platform provides mobility options from intercity to micro-transit.