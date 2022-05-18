Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,954 in the last 365 days.

Ivee Improves Ride-hailing Personalization with Premium Content

Ivee Releases Premium Content for Ride-hail Passsengers

Ivee's Passenger Infotainment System and Premium Content

Ivee Logo

Ivee Logo

At TechCrunch Mobility Sessions, Ivee’s Marketplace showcases 20+ content options from Paramount, Marvel Studios, CNBC, Comedy Central, TuneIn, and many more.

We’re excited to give passengers more options to quickly stay informed, be entertained, or simply relax thanks to high-quality content from Ivee’s Marketplace.”
— Alex Giannikoulis, Founder & CEO of Ivee

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivee®, the technology company that creates personalized passenger experiences starting in ride-hailing vehicles, released content from 20+ partners at TechCrunch’s Sessions: Mobility.

Ride-hail vehicles on Uber, Lyft, and Opoli networks using Ivee’s passenger infotainment system will now receive premium content from Ivee’s Marketplace.

Ivee’s Marketplace contains dozens of applications and media to make the ride more enjoyable for a passenger, including Paramount, Marvel Studios, CNBC, Comedy Central, TuneIn, and many more.

To improve the passenger experience, Ivee personalizes that content by time, day, location, and trip length.

“We’re excited to give passengers more options to quickly stay informed, be entertained, or simply relax thanks to high-quality content from Ivee’s Marketplace”, said Ivee’s Founder & CEO, Alex Giannikoulis. “Best of all, Ivee’s personalization engine gets smarter with each trip and will surface the most contextually relevant content for a passenger’s 15-minute or 50-minute ride-hail experience.”

Among the many use cases shown at TechCrunch, Ivee demonstrated:

++ Live-streaming with news networks including CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, France 24, Al Jazeera, and more.

++ Video on Demand (VoD) with different genres like comedy clips from Comedy Central or superhero movies from Marvel, Warner Brothers, and Sony Studios.

++ Ivee’s voice assistant used to play music from Deezer or radio stations on TuneIn.

++ Ivee’s Car-aoke Ride Mode for unforgettable and fun nights around town.

Ivee’s recent release is part of its continued commitment to create a Better Ride experience. Focusing on the passenger experience will have a substantial impact on ride-hail operators’ revenues and profitability. In fact, Smart Insights found that “64% of buyers consider customer experience more important than price.”

Content providers seeking to benefit from Ivee’s Marketplace with greater distribution and new use cases can join Ivee’s marketplace at www.goivee.com/marketplace

About Ivee, LLC
Ivee® creates “Better Rides for People and the Planet.”

With its in-vehicle technology, Ivee® personalizes the passenger experiences on ride-hailing networks like Uber and Lyft. Ivee’s technology has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Foundation’s Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

Mike Sanchez
Emergent Layer
+1 209-262-7458
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Premium Content for Ride-hail Passengers

You just read:

Ivee Improves Ride-hailing Personalization with Premium Content

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.