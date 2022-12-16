Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of George ‘Jeep’ Gilliland

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued a statement following the passing of New Mexico labor leader George “Jeep” Gilliland:

“Jeep was a lifelong advocate for the working people of New Mexico, and I am grateful for his decades of service to organized labor in our state. Because of his strong leadership, New Mexico’s workers are protected through a prevailing wage and an effective New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Act. His tireless legislative efforts beat back multiple attempts to make New Mexico a right-to-work state.

“I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends for their loss.”

