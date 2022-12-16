PilmerPR Honored for Community Engagement by Orem Business Alliance
PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC, received the 2022 Community Engagement Award at the annual Orem Stand-Out Business Awards this week.OREM, UTAH, U.S. , December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC, received the 2022 Community Engagement Award at the annual Orem Stand-Out Business Awards this week. Over 40 finalists were nominated in the three award categories. Finalists are honored by the Orem Business Alliance for their involvement in and bettering of the community.
An Orem-based public relations firm, PilmerPR was awarded the Community Engagement award for work on behalf of the clients Xlear (and Spry brand), the leading manufacturer of xylitol-based hygiene products in North America; and Iron County Care & Share.
One of PilmerPR’s focuses this year has been to offer support to refugees. This fall they arranged a partnership with their client, Spry, and Utah Refugee Goats, a local non-profit that helps refugees from Somali Bajuni, Somali Bantu, and Burundi adapt to life in Utah by operating a goat farm. In light of the recent passing of Gail Halvorsen, Utah’s beloved Candy Bomber, the partnership was named “Spry’s Operation Sunshine” with a mission to spread Halvorsen’s sunshine and joy to neighbors affected by war. PilmerPR organized a colorful mural painting at a goat farm with the help of refugee children, local high school art students, and a professional painter. The mural was then replicated in a Ukrainian refugee camp in Berlin.
Another community cause PilmerPR has assisted with this year was an event by Iron County Care & Share, a private non-profit in Cedar City dedicated to providing housing and additional assistance and resources to individuals and families in need. PilmerPR helped raise over $10,000 in dodgeball team admissions and silent auction donations.
During the summer, PilmerPR helped with the Utah Live Concert Foundation’s two free family-friendly live music festivals with more than 4,000 attendees in Orem and Payson. During the Christmas Season, PilmerPR helped facilitate a Santa’s Sleigh with close to $14,000 worth of toy donations for Shriners Hospital for Children from Xlear and other community partners.
PilmerPR understands the importance of corporate social responsibility and community engagement. They have sought opportunities to use their time and resources to better the community and help those in need.
About PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC
PilmerPR, BLLC is a world-class public relations and marketing firm that provides high-caliber communications campaigns for emerging businesses. Our efforts have produced exceptional results since 2003. With over 75 years of collective experience, PilmerPR has a track record of results-driven work that has yet to disappoint.
email us here
John Pilmer
PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC
+1 801-369-7535