Highland Baking Company expanding Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Highland Baking Company, a wholesale bread baking company, today announced plans to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs.

Established in 1984 and based in Northbrook, Ill., Highland Baking Company specializes in producing and distributing custom bread products for national and international restaurant chains. The Spartanburg facility, in operation for 10 years, currently produces 17 different bakery products including pan bread varieties, buns and sub rolls. In addition to serving some of the company’s largest customers on the East Coast of the United States, products from the Spartanburg plant are also exported to Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America.

Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will upgrade its existing building and infrastructure to support a new full production line. The expansion will also allow for a potential additional production line in the future to ensure the company efficiently meets increasing supply demands.

The expansion is expected to be complete by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Highland Baking Company team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with costs of site preparation and building improvements.

QUOTES

“Our home in Spartanburg, South Carolina has been a central part of our success over the last decade. This additional investment demonstrates not only our belief in the business moving forward, but our confidence in the staff of our Spartanburg bakery and the community in which it resides.” -Highland Baking Company Chief Executive Officer Stu Rosen

“Taking care of existing industry is a critical part of South Carolina’s economic development approach. Highland Baking Company’s expansion and $35 million investment in Spartanburg County shows that we are doing a lot of things right. We congratulate Highland Baking Company and look forward to watching their continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Highland Baking Company’s decision to continue investing in Spartanburg County shows that companies find the recipe they need to be successful in South Carolina. We appreciate the company’s commitment to our state and look forward to the impact of these 80 new jobs in the Upstate.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“There’s something special about announcing business expansions, and celebrating companies that have found success here in Spartanburg. And the facility where Highland Baking is holds a special place for me, as it was where I worked during my first job in Spartanburg, as a management trainee and division HR manager. I speak for many people when I say we’re happy Highland Baking will expand its national reach of products made right here in Spartanburg County.”-Spartanburg County Councilman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS