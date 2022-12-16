Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. establishing operations in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. today announced plans to establish operations in Kershaw County. The company’s $13 million investment will create up to 54 new jobs.

A manufacturer of highly engineered thermoplastic compounds, Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. will blend melted resins with carbon fiber, lubricants and other additives to form custom materials for use in final markets such as automotive, aerospace, medical and more.

Locating at 15 Mesa Lane in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff, the company will open a new 50,000-square-foot facility for the manufacturing and distribution of its materials.

Operations are expected to be online by the second quarter of 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Kershaw County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“The Lugoff, S.C. site was selected after an extensive multi-state search. The state of S.C. and Kershaw County were very welcoming to our planned business and removed any hurdles along the way. Combined with convenient access to multiple interstate highways with which to service a large geographic customer base, the selection process was made easy.”-Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. Chief Operations Officer Tom Drye

“Congratulations to Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. on establishing operations in South Carolina. They are joining the increasing number of companies that call our state home, making a positive impact on our communities and economy every day.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“As an upcoming manufacturer of key materials used in the automotive and aerospace industries, Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. is a natural fit for South Carolina. We celebrate the company’s new facility in Kershaw County and look forward to building a strong partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s a great day in Kershaw County as we welcome Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. to our community. We invested in ourselves so industry could invest more. The Heritage Pointe Spec Building is now home to Orion and 54 new, well-paying technical jobs. This announcement provides a welcome economic boost and great addition to Kershaw County’s diverse and growing business sector.” -Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns

“Congratulations to Orion Performance Compounds, Inc. and our partners in Kershaw County on today’s announcement. The company is welcomed with excitement to the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park and joins a group of reputable manufacturers within the park and throughout the county.”-Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS