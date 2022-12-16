December 16, 2022

As Legislature considers energy relief, Governor takes executive action to deliver heating aid to low-income, older Maine people

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross temporarily appointing an Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for the purpose of holding a public hearing on the proposed Winter Emergency Energy Relief Plan:

“I thank President Jackson and House Speaker Talbot Ross for appointing a temporary committee to advance our emergency energy relief bill. I know that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike in the Legislature are committed to addressing this serious issue in a significant and timely way, and I am hopeful that this bipartisan move will provide us with a path forward to enacting this bill and delivering help immediately.”

Governor Mills also announced today that her Administration has implemented her executive action to deliver additional heating aid to low-income, older Maine people. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services last night provided one-time payments of $500 to approximately 13,000 households that include low-income Maine people aged 65 or older to help them pay for home heating costs.