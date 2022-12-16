“STACEY KING’S GIMME THE HOT SAUCE,” A CHICAGO-BASED LIFESTYLE PODCAST ON THE BULLS AND CURRENT EVENTS, NOW ON AUDACY
Having great guests is part of the fun and entertainment of the show, and kicking off our partnership on Audacy with Dan Patrick couldn't be any better!”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audacy has partnered with “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast with Mark Schanowski & Friends, adding the show to its 2400Sports podcast studio portfolio. The show will be available on the Audacy app and wherever you get your podcasts. After 110 shows, Gimme the Hot Sauce starts on Audacy with sports broadcasting legend Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show. Dan gives insight of his days with ESPN, Adam Sandler, and how he built the ultimate man cave for his own show! Dan covered Stacey King back in his dominate Oklahoma Sooner days and have remained friends since.
— Stacey King
After winning three rings as the center with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, King became a coach, voice of the Bulls, hot sauce king of Chicago and podcaster to share his stories, humor, and insight about sports, movies, and life with a style only a champion could provide. Every week, King entertains listeners with his thoughts on sports and current events, sharing inside stories and unique viewpoints from a group of sports experts while having a few brews, a few guests, and a ton of fun. Celebrity guests have included NBA stars and legends Trae Young, Kenny Anderson and Dominique Wilkins; Chicago Bears greats Jim McMahon and Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams; MMA stars TJ Dillashaw and Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes; MLB all-star shortstop Carlos Correa; ESPN analysts Jay Bilas and Michael Wilbon; comedian Arie Spears, and many more. Follow the series here.
“We’re delighted to add Stacey King’s wildly entertaining podcast to 2400Sports’ growing network of NBA content,” said Lena Moss Glaser, Vice President and Executive Producer, Audacy’s 2400Sports. “This show is a must-listen for Bulls fans and Chicagoans everywhere, and we’re looking forward to delivering it to our listeners each week.”
“I’m pleased to announce a partnership with Audacy and 2400Sports to grow the show and bring many more listeners to our insightful and entertaining podcast,” said King. “We have great guests and add a lot of humor to our analysis which is what makes it so much fun. Audacy will be a great partner in reaching many more fans, especially as Chicago builds the Bulls, Bears, Cubs, Blackhawks and Sox into champions!” he continued "Having great guests is part of the fun and entertainment of the show, and kicking off our partnership on Audacy with Dan Patrick couldn't be any better!"
Audacy is the unrivaled leader in sports audio content, reaching three times more sports fans than its leading competitor. Audacy, through its sports podcast studio, 2400Sports, holds a landmark partnership with Major League Baseball, collaborating on the production and distribution of official podcast programming for the league and its clubs and continues to launch new local podcasts across the country with popular on-air talent. Audacy also serves as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and University of Michigan and University of Oregon, among others. Audacy is the #1 sports radio ownership group, owning and operating 39 all-sports stations across the U.S. Its unparalleled broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30 million sports fans monthly and boasts the nations’ leading collection of radio play-by-play coverage.
