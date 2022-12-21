City of Victorville, California, Expands OpenGov Municipal Government Software Partnership

See why the City of Victorville, CA, looked to a trusted partner when in need of municipal government software for more innovative procurement and budgeting.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long-time OpenGov Reporting & Transparency customer, the City of Victorville, CA, needed to update its procurement and budgeting processes, so officials continued with the partner they trusted—OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities.The Mojave Desert City, located northeast of Los Angeles, was recently listed #13 on a list of America's biggest boomtowns. The City's expansion into additional municipal government software suites began when staff struggled with manual solicitations and lacked a solution to manage bids. Then, the City's Budget Manager relayed challenges he was having with the City's legacy budgeting software. Ultimately, the City decided to broaden its OpenGov partnership with OpenGov Procurement and OpenGov Budgeting & Planning With OpenGov Procurement, staff will be able to reduce the time it takes to develop solicitations thanks to OpenGov's collaborative guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates. The portal is so easy to use, first-timers will be able to build solicitations quickly, even on a mobile device. What's more, staff also will be able to leverage paperless, intuitive e-bidding and scoring. They and the City's suppliers will enjoy a more reliable and strategic bid process.Finance staff look forward to streamlining processes with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning. Specifically, leaders were looking for a solution that provided better forecasting. Whether they are workforce planning or project planning, staff will have the ability to run what-if scenarios and develop financial projections, all in an effort to make more sound decisions. Plus, with on-demand financial, operating, and performance metrics in one place, staff will be able to provide real-time budget variance analysis data to department heads, which will help empower staff to drive the City's strategic goals.The City of Victorville joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.