Bloomington, Illinois, Supports Economic Growth with OpenGov Online Permitting Software

To support burgeoning development, Bloomington, IL, staff looks forward to easier, faster permitting and licensing with OpenGov online permitting software.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support significant economic growth, officials from Bloomington, IL, decided to invest in online permitting software from a familiar partner, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities.
The Central Illinois City of Bloomington has attracted commercial businesses and restaurants along Veterans Parkway on the City’s east side thanks to easy highway access and land availability. Already an OpenGov Procurement customer, the City needed a tech solution to scale permitting and licensing operations to match growth. The choice was easy: OpenGov Citizen Services.
With OpenGov Citizen Services, Bloomington’s staff will be able to keep up with growth and improve service levels with business owners and residents. Using OpenGov’s easy-to-use solution, staff can design forms and workflows that will help reduce permitting and licensing process times. Plus, staff across multiple departments will enhance collaboration by working within one platform at the same time. With faster processing and fewer errors, department teams will be more productive and have time for pertinent strategic activities. Permit and license applicants will enjoy the user-friendly online portal, which gives them the ability to pay online and message reviewers.
The City of Bloomington joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
