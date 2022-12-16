Texas’ BVRT Water Resources Taps Cartegraph Infrastructure Management Software to Optimize Growth
BVRT Water Resources in San Antonio, TX, needed a tech solution to manage assets and growth. The answer: Cartegraph infrastructure management software.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BVRT Water Resources, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, lacked a dedicated infrastructure management solution despite experiencing consistent growth, so it partnered with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.
BVRT works with regional and local water authorities, communities, developers, and landowners to provide water and water resource recovery services within the Texas Triangle, an area bound by the State’s major urban areas—Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Up until choosing a dedicated infrastructure management software, the company, which owns and operates water-related utility assets and infrastructure, relied on employees’ institutional knowledge. Staff also have been using a spatial database to collect asset data, which has been awaiting a strong tech solution partner. The wait is over thanks to Cartegraph.
Using Cartegraph, BVRT staff will begin by tracking wastewater assets and plants. Cartegraph’s solution will allow staff to manage every sewer asset, including laterals, cleanouts, manholes, and mains, to understand their condition and track everything from preventative maintenance to needed repairs. Thanks to Cartegraph’s seamless, two-way integration with the spatial database, BVRT staff will be able to combine powerful spatial analysis tools with pertinent work, condition, and cost data, which will increase productivity, enhance problem-solving, make for smoother operations, and help leaders spend smarter.
BVRT Water Resources joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management, work order management, and space management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
