Sunny Energy Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service
It is undoubtedly our amazing team that makes this award and the many others we received possible. Congratulations to our team and thank you to our customers for the wonderful reviews!”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITES STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Energy is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.
— Chris Wood, co-owner of Sunny
“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”
Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.
“We started Sunny Energy to give homeowners a better option when going solar. To date, we’ve helped thousands of Arizona homeowners create their own clean energy to save money and break free of utility rate hikes,” said Chris Wood, co-owner of Sunny. “I often hear from our customers that we have a world-class team who takes care of them every step of the way. We deliver superior performance by using the best design, installation, equipment, financing options and services on the market. It is undoubtedly our amazing team that makes this award and the many others we received possible. Congratulations to our team and thank you to our customers for the wonderful reviews!”
Sunny Energy has been on Angi since 2018. This is the 4th year Sunny Energy has received this honor.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Sunny Energy founders each have more than 15 years of PV solar experience and have installed thousands of solar electric systems helping owners take control of their personal energy. Sunny Energy is dedicated to helping homeowners create clean energy and save money on their electric bills.
