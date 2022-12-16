Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,894 in the last 365 days.

Sunny Energy Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Angi Super Service Award

Sunny Energy

Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service

It is undoubtedly our amazing team that makes this award and the many others we received possible. Congratulations to our team and thank you to our customers for the wonderful reviews!”
— Chris Wood, co-owner of Sunny
TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITES STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Energy is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

“We started Sunny Energy to give homeowners a better option when going solar. To date, we’ve helped thousands of Arizona homeowners create their own clean energy to save money and break free of utility rate hikes,” said Chris Wood, co-owner of Sunny. “I often hear from our customers that we have a world-class team who takes care of them every step of the way. We deliver superior performance by using the best design, installation, equipment, financing options and services on the market. It is undoubtedly our amazing team that makes this award and the many others we received possible. Congratulations to our team and thank you to our customers for the wonderful reviews!”

Sunny Energy has been on Angi since 2018. This is the 4th year Sunny Energy has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

Sunny Energy founders each have more than 15 years of PV solar experience and have installed thousands of solar electric systems helping owners take control of their personal energy. Sunny Energy is dedicated to helping homeowners create clean energy and save money on their electric bills.

Andrea Brancati
Sunny Energy
+1 480-257-3283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Sunny Energy Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.