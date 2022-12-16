Submit Release
Children Gifted With A Glorious Gaggle Of Holiday Riches With The Books Of Ashley Belote

The Books of Ashley Belote

CHARLESTON, WV, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, few children's illustrators and authors have been as consistent and prolific as Ashley Belote

A renowned artist and student of animation legend Don Bluth (The Land Before Time, An American Tail), Ms. Belote has been delighting children, parents, and educators, whether through her colorful and joyous artistic contributions to award-winning authors like Dreama Denver (Four Bears In A Box) and Joy Keller (Frankenslime, Valenslime) or her own penned books like Listen Up Louella and The Me Tree, infused with fun and important life lessons.

The books of Ashley Belote make for perfect gifts this holiday season and can be found on Amazon or via her website http://www.ashleybelote.com.

"I want my books to be a gateway for kids to use their imaginations. They see the artwork, read the words, and use them as a springboard to enter a space where anything is possible."

