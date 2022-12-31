America's Boating Channel Rings in the New Year

America's Boating Channel Welcomes 2023 America's Boating Channel

Boating Safety & Boater Education Video Service to Start its Transition into a Mainstream Media Offering in 2023

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, recreational boaters invested well over ten-thousand hours viewing America’s Boating Channel’s™ safe boating and boater education videos on YouTube, generating nearly two-million impressions, with average monthly viewing up over twelve percent (12%) and average monthly subscriber growth up more than fifteen percent (15+%) versus the prior period. America’s Boating Channel is the U.S. Coast Guard funded video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS).

The top three titles for 2022 and number of views for each during the year were PWC PERSON OVERBOARD AND ROLL-OVERS: 37,105 views; NAVIGATION RULES FAQ: 28,292 views; and LIFE JACKETS FOR CHILDREN: 14,864 views; videos that cover emergency procedures, boating regulations, and basic safety equipment.

Leading the list for lifetime viewing were STOPPING A BOAT ON PLANE with 242,050 views and DOCKING with 208,365 views, videos that address critical boat maneuvers, with 9.3 thousand likes and 13.3 thousand shares.

In March, America's Boating Channel was recognized with the International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) Communication Award for Best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series presented by the National Safe Boating Council in Washington, DC.

America’s Boating Channel is now in the process of transitioning from solely online distribution of boating safety and boater education videos to add two smart TV offerings – an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) application and a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear video channel – and an expanded content repertoire that will encompass popular television genres with boating themes.

“America's Boating Channel is on track to become the first full-time TV destination for all things boating. Whether viewers are new to boating and water sports or seasoned boat operators, they'll find an appealing mix of boating related videos on America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings,” said Marty Lafferty, Managing Partner of Lafferty Media Partners (LMP), which produces America’s Boating Channel for USPS.

“No matter whether viewers prefer boating on yachts, speedboats, sailboats, personal watercraft, kayaks, canoes, or stand-up paddleboards, their interests will be covered. The boating lifestyle is all about celebrating on-the-water experiences in a variety of recreational vessels on many different waterways,” he added.

America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV offerings will include Boat Fails, Boating News, US Sailing Team, Boat Races, Boating TV Programs, Movies for Boaters, Cooking on Board, Boating Cartoons, as well as U.S. Coast Guard and Naval Films.

Also included will be a comprehensive collection of boating safety and boater education videos complementing America’s Boating Channel’s own award-winning catalog of U.S. Coast Guard funded videos, including American Canoe Association (ACA), National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), National Safe Boating Council, Sea Tow Foundation, The Corps Foundation, and Water Sports Foundation (WSF). The new smart TV offerings are scheduled to debut publicly in April.

America’s Boating Channel’s seventh season of original boating safety videos is now also in production and will premiere throughout the 2023 boating season. Included are “BORDER CROSSING,” “SLIPS, TRIPS AND FALLS,” “PARTNER IN COMMAND,” “DISEMBARKING HAZARDS,” “BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN,” “ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES,” “TOWED SPORTS SAFETY,” “TYING DOCK LINES,” “INTRODUCING AIS,” “MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE,” “NAVIGATING LOCKS,” and “WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL.”

The newest service offering from America’s Boating Channel, INLET DRONE VIDEOS, combine narrated low altitude aerial footage with chart animations in videos designed to help recreational boaters prepare for crossing dangerous inlets. The new series, which launched in November, will add nine more videos during 2023.

