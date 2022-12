The Miss America Foundation Announces $76,000.00 in Scholarships Awarded for 2023

Scholarships awarded for STEM, Business, Medicine, Equity & Justice, Branding, Social Impact, Military Appreciation, and Forever Miss America

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss America Foundation has announced the winners of the organization’s 2023 Scholarship competition live at Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut today.Women In Business Scholarship$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Averie Bishop, Miss Texas$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Lindsay Bettis, Miss FloridaWomen In STEM Scholarship$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Victoria Chua, Miss Virginia$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Jessica Reisinger, Miss Alaska$3,000.00 Scholarship in Equity & JusticeScholarship Winner: Heather Renner, Miss NevadaWomen In Social Impact Initiatives Scholarship$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Emmie Perkins, Miss Mississippi$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Lindsay Fincher, Miss Alabama$3,000.00 Women in Military Appreciation ScholarshipScholarship Winner: Kayla WillingAllman Medical Scholarship$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Aanchal Shah, Miss Orlando, 2022$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Himani Sood, Miss Tri-Valley, Oregon, 2022Forever Miss America $5,000.00 Scholarship$5,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Grace Otley, Miss DelawareThe mission of The Miss America Foundation is to empower women through career resources and scholarships. To learn more about the scholarship program of The Miss America Foundation go to: www.themissamericafoundation.org