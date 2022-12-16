Submit Release
The Miss America Foundation Announces $76,000.00 in Scholarships Awarded for 2023

Scholarships awarded for STEM, Business, Medicine, Equity & Justice, Branding, Social Impact, Military Appreciation, and Forever Miss America

The mission of The Miss America Foundation is to empower women through career resources and scholarships.”
— Majken Mechling, CEO, The Miss America Foundation
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miss America Foundation has announced the winners of the organization’s 2023 Scholarship competition live at Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut today.

Women In Business Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Averie Bishop, Miss Texas
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Lindsay Bettis, Miss Florida

Women In STEM Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Victoria Chua, Miss Virginia
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Jessica Reisinger, Miss Alaska

$3,000.00 Scholarship in Equity & Justice
Scholarship Winner: Heather Renner, Miss Nevada

Women In Social Impact Initiatives Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Emmie Perkins, Miss Mississippi
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Lindsay Fincher, Miss Alabama

$3,000.00 Women in Military Appreciation Scholarship
Scholarship Winner: Kayla Willing

Allman Medical Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Aanchal Shah, Miss Orlando, 2022
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Himani Sood, Miss Tri-Valley, Oregon, 2022

Forever Miss America $5,000.00 Scholarship
$5,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Grace Otley, Miss Delaware

The mission of The Miss America Foundation is to empower women through career resources and scholarships. To learn more about the scholarship program of The Miss America Foundation go to: www.themissamericafoundation.org.

Majken Mechling
Miss America Foundation
majken.mechling@missamerica.org

