The Miss America Foundation Announces $76,000.00 in Scholarships Awarded for 2023
Scholarships awarded for STEM, Business, Medicine, Equity & Justice, Branding, Social Impact, Military Appreciation, and Forever Miss America
The Miss America Foundation has announced the winners of the organization's 2023 Scholarship competition live at Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut today.
Women In Business Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Averie Bishop, Miss Texas
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Lindsay Bettis, Miss Florida
Women In STEM Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Victoria Chua, Miss Virginia
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Jessica Reisinger, Miss Alaska
$3,000.00 Scholarship in Equity & Justice
Scholarship Winner: Heather Renner, Miss Nevada
Women In Social Impact Initiatives Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Emmie Perkins, Miss Mississippi
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Lindsay Fincher, Miss Alabama
$3,000.00 Women in Military Appreciation Scholarship
Scholarship Winner: Kayla Willing
Allman Medical Scholarship
$10,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Aanchal Shah, Miss Orlando, 2022
$5,000.00 Scholarship 1st Runner Up: Himani Sood, Miss Tri-Valley, Oregon, 2022
Forever Miss America $5,000.00 Scholarship
$5,000.00 Scholarship Winner: Grace Otley, Miss Delaware
To learn more about the scholarship program of The Miss America Foundation go to: www.themissamericafoundation.org.
