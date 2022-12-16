COVID-19 Daily Update 12-16-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 16, 2022, there are currently 1,160 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Hardy County, and a 62-year old male from Monongalia County.

"West Virginia communities have experienced profound loss of loved ones due to COVID-19," said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "The vaccine and booster are safe and help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and further loss of life."

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (96), Boone (12), Braxton (7), Brooke (11), Cabell (44), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Doddridge (0), Fayette (35), Gilmer (1), Grant (13), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (12), Hancock (7), Hardy (16), Harrison (25), Jackson (18), Jefferson (53), Kanawha (122), Lewis (10), Lincoln (17), Logan (13), McDowell (2), Marion (68), Marshall (11), Mason (13), Mercer (49), Mineral (19), Mingo (15), Monongalia (62), Monroe (18), Morgan (12), Nicholas (13), Ohio (24), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (9), Preston (20), Putnam (47), Raleigh (54), Randolph (6), Ritchie (9), Roane (9), Summers (4), Taylor (18), Tucker (0), Tyler (8), Upshur (15), Wayne (6), Webster (3), Wetzel (12), Wirt (1), Wood (49), Wyoming (17). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of​ vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.