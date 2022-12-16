Polyacrylic Acid Market is Set to Witness Huge Growth with USD 5.23 Million at a CAGR of 5.53% By 2029
The polyacrylic acid has been witnessing massive growth over the years, owing to the huge utilization for water treatment. Over the forecast period, rising demand for water and wastewater treatment in municipal and industrial processes is expected to boost consumption of water-soluble polymers such as polyacrylic acid. Large-scale players are expected to increase their efforts to reuse wastewater in order to reduce the escalating costs associated with the procurement of fresh water and the disposal of wastewater. Therefore, these indicators are likely to present significant growth potential for the global polyacrylic acid market.
Market Definition
Polyacrylic acid is a high molecular weight acrylic acid polymer. It is created by polymerizing acrylic ester of acrylonitrile, followed by hydrolysis of the product. When polyacrylic acid molecules are dissolved in water, they produce negatively charged or anionic polymers that absorb and retain water molecules. Furthermore, it is widely used as an emulsifying and thickening agent in disposable diapers, detergents, and other industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and paints.
POLYACRYLIC ACID MARKET DYNAMICS
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
High Demand Across End Users
Growing demand for super absorbent polymers, increasing usages of the product as a thickener, dispersant, antiscalant, binder, and others are some of the key factors that will likely drive the growth of the polyacrylic acid market during the forecast period. Moreover the polyacrylic acid is rapidly being used in wastewater treatment and sewage plants and wastewater effluents adding to market growth. The widespread use of polyacrylic acid in various end-use industries is projected to boost the overall growth.
Increased Population and Rapid Economic Growth
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people aged 60 and up in the global population will nearly double from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050. Improving health-care standards, longer life expectancy, and an ageing population are expected to drive demand for adult incontinence products during the forecast period. As a result, the global polyacrylic acid market is expanding.
Moreover, polyacrylic acid is essential in reducing hydrate formation, which has become a major issue in oil and gas operations which is expected to be a major consumer of polyacrylic acid. The increasing awareness about the advantage of polyacrylic acid will further propel the growth rate of polyacrylic acid market.
Opportunities
Development and Research and Development Activities
Furthermore, the growing number of development in industrial as well as municipal water treatment extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increasing research and development activities for the prevalence of bio based raw material will further expand the future growth of the polyacrylic acid market.
Restraints/Challenges
Governance of Regulations
Numerous independent and government environmental authorities are investigating polyacrylic acid. For instance, the use of polyacrylic acid for water treatment must comply with the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), and other laws. Polyacrylic acid is also constantly monitored by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and World Health Organization agencies (WHO). The FDA has added sodium salt of polyacrylic acid to its list of food additives (Food and Drug Administration). Therefore, the global polyacrylic acid market is governed by strict regulations, which is projected to hamper the market growth over forecast period.
Availability of Substitutes
Also, the availability of inorganic chemical alternatives for water purification and wastewater treatment procedures, such as alum pose and poly aluminum chloride, may stymie market growth. Therefore, this will challenge the polyacrylic acid market growth rate.
This polyacrylic acid market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the polyacrylic acid market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
GLOBAL POLYACRYLIC ACID MARKET SCOPE
The polyacrylic acid market is segmented on the basis of type, grade, physical state, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
CoPolymer
HomoPolymer
TerPolymer
Grade
Industrial Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Physical State
Liquid Polyacrylic Acid
Powder Polyacrylic Acid
Application
Thickeners
Dispersing Agents
Conditioners
Emulsifiers
Anti – Scaling
Ion-Exchangers
Clarifying Agents
End-Use
Water Treatment
Personal Care
Detergents and Cleaners
Others
The Polyacrylic Acid market report has been separated according to separate categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is expected to generate opportunities in the global Polyacrylic Acid market in the coming years. This segmental analysis will surely prove to be a useful tool for readers, stakeholders, and market participants in order to get a complete picture of the global Polyacrylic Acid market and its growth potential in the coming years.
POLYACRYLIC ACID MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS/INSIGHTS
The polyacrylic acid market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, grade, physical state, application and end-use as referenced above.
The countries covered in the polyacrylic acid market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the growing number of industrial development in the wastewater treatment sector and rising levels of disposable income and the growth of the personal care industry within the region.
