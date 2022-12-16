North America Gas Filtration Media Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.3% During 2022-2029
Gas-phase filtration media are those that are used in the process of removing pollutants and impurities from the air using chemical agentsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the North America gas filtration media market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. North America Gas Filtration Media Market are those that are used in the process of removing pollutants and impurities from the air using chemical agents and specialized filter media. More specifically, sodium permanganates or activated carbon, highly preferred by a vast base of consumers, make up filter media in most cases. Typically, sorbent materials, also known as gas-phase filtering systems, are used to absorb chemical contaminants and remove them from indoor air accurately. Packed beds and combination filters are the most common products to stop air contamination. Additionally, it aids in the removal of industrial waste, and hazardous toxic gaseous pollutants are discharged into the environment, harming the air quality and endangering human health. Gas phase filtering is becoming increasingly important to increase the effectiveness of lowering aberrant gases and regulating odors in industrial applications.
The North America gas filtration media market is gaining significant growth due to the number of harmful effects associated with impure air, and toxic gases have increased the demand for gas filtration media in the region. In addition, consumers' growing inclination, especially after COVID-19, toward air filtration products to stay healthy and avoid medical conditions. Furthermore, the growing legal restrictions against air and water pollution in the North America region and the increased focus on environmental protection make gas filtration media even more intriguing. Thus, this will help the market grow in the coming years.
Recent Developments
In December 2021, Camfil announced plans to start a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The new facility will produce a full range of air filtration products.
In October 2021, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies announced opening of a new manufacturing facility in China. The new worldwide R&D and manufacturing base will make air purifier filters and other products.
Competitive Landscape and North America Gas Filtration Media Market Share Analysis
The North America gas filtration media market provides details about the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points are only related to the company’s focus on the North America gas filtration media market.
Some of the major players operating in the north america gas filtration media market are Circul-aire Inc., ProMark Associates, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, PURAFIL INC., Cosmos Air Purification, Camfil, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Bry-Air, PureAir Filtration, LLC, MAYAIR MANUFACTURING (M) SDN BHD, Molecular Products Group, Delta Adsorbents, among others.
North America Gas Filtration Media Market Scope
The North America gas filtration media market is segmented by type, media type, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.
Type
Packed Bed (Thin Bed) Filters
Combination (Deep Bed) Filters
On the basis of type, the North America gas filtration media market is segmented into packed bed (thin bed) filters, and combination (deep bed) filters.
Media Type
Activated Carbon
Activated Alumina
Blended
On the basis of media type, the North America gas filtration media market is segmented into activated carbon, activated alumina, and blended.
Application
Corrosion And Toxic Gas Control
Odor Control
On the basis of application, the North America gas filtration media market is segmented into corrosion and toxic gas control, and odor control.
End User
Pulp And Paper
Chemicals And Petrochemicals
Metals And Mining
Food And Beverages
Hospitality
Healthcare
Utilities
Semiconductor Manufacturing
Water And Wastewater
North America Gas Filtration Media Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:
Drivers
Increasing awareness toward the impact of both indoor and outdoor air quality
A tremendous number of resources (such as electricity, water, and food) are needed in society to sustain human activities, given the growing population expansion and the economy's rapid development. Various forms of pollution have been created as a result. Due to its pervasive nature, the harm it causes to the environment, and the health risks it poses to people, air pollution is one of the many pollution issues that has generated significant concern around the globe. The chemicals and contaminants in the air that make it dirty can have a negative impact on health. People are becoming more aware of the importance of indoor and outdoor air quality to avoid these health concerns.
For instance,
In May 2021, the National Library of Medicine published an article on "Outdoor Air Quality Awareness, Perceptions, and Behaviors among U.S. Children Aged 12–17 Years, 2015–2018". It concluded that the awareness about air quality is increasing gradually
Raising public awareness of air quality issues is essential for maintaining a sustainable lifestyle at the forefront of people's thoughts and also presents a chance to inform and inspire people to contribute to the preservation of nature. An important tool for bringing about change is education.
Thus, the rising awareness about the significance of indoor and outdoor air quality among people is expected to drive the market's growth.
Shifting inclination toward air quality trends
Clean air can reduce the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and acute and chronic respiratory disorders such as asthma. Lower air pollution levels improve both long- and short-term heart and respiratory health. People are becoming more aware of the significance of pure air, which is reflected in trends in air quality. Consequently, individuals are drawn to trends in air quality.
Global air pollution has significantly changed as a result of lockdown measures taken to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. Globally, air quality has improved as a result of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic-related statewide lockdown in various nations. Reduced vehicle traffic and industrial and construction activity contributed to a decrease in exhaust, and non-exhaust emissions, primarily suspended dust. Therefore, this benefit to air quality during lockdown makes individuals more conscious of air quality trends.
For instance,
In June 2022, U.S. environmental protection agency released a report on "National Air Quality: Status and Trends of Key Air Pollutants." It mentioned that air pollution emissions still have a big impact on a lot of problems with air quality
Thus this shifting inclination towards air quality trends is expected to act as a driver of the market's growth.
Opportunity
Environment concerns leading to more stringent regulations for clean air and water
The government has implemented stringent regulations to control rising environmental pollution and global warming. Excessive exposure to nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide can aggravate or cause the development of asthma and respiratory illnesses. The two substances also help to create acid rain, which harms the ecosystem by decreasing the release of carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter into the atmosphere. Automotive emission rules are being introduced worldwide. The gas phase filters can remove gaseous contaminants and volatile organic carbons from the air. The quest for more eco-friendly energy is another factor driving the filtration market. Furthermore, growing concerns regarding environmental pollution and its toxic effect on human health are expected to drive the market's growth. Moreover, the government passing strict rules for the emission of gases into the environment and promoting filtration equipment's use in industries and households is propelling market growth.
For instance,
In November 2021, according to Auto Express, in mass-produced petrol and diesel cars, the Euro 6 emissions standard seeks to lower levels of harmful exhaust emissions from cars and vans
In January 2020, according to European Commission, in response to growing environmental concerns, including those caused partly by harmful emissions from ships, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will enforce a new global sulfur cap on fuel composition of 0.5 percent from the current 3.5 percent
In January 2022, according to the United States Pharmacopeial Convention, the requirements include regular particle monitoring and measurements to guarantee that locations with the greatest potential for risk satisfy air cleanliness standards. USP 797 establishes guidelines to prevent patient damage from contaminated or incorrectly manufactured compounded sterile preparations (CSPs)
Thus, the use of gas filtration media for air purification and modern research and developments in technology are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the North America gas filtration media market.
Some Points from Table of Content
There are 13 Sections to Show the North America Gas Filtration Media Market:
Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview
Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3: Production by Regions
Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types
Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications
Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12: Market Forecast
Chapter 13: North America Gas Filtration Media Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source
