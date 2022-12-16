With CAGR of 7.6%, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market is Going to Reach USD 540335.81 billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market was valued at USD 300,722.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach at value of USD 540335.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and an ageing population are the major drivers driving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market during the forecast period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Drivers
Rapid technological advancements
Increased technological advancements will improve market players' capabilities and manufacturing skills, allowing them to provide APIs in bulk and meet consumer demand, potentially driving the growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Rising investment in API research and development will expand the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market's growth opportunities.
High prevalence of chronic diseases
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase drug demand, fuelling the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the near future. Furthermore, new drug and biological product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and regional expansions are some of the strategic initiatives to maintain market stability.
Furthermore, advancement in medical technology, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market. Additionally, high disposable income, rising number of cases of seizures and changing lifestyle will expand the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market.
Opportunities
Rise in the investment for R&D by public and private organizations
Moreover, the rise in the research and development activities and increasing investments by government and private organization will boost new opportunities for the market's growth rate.
Also, the launch of effective therapies and continuous clinical trials will provide beneficial opportunities for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, high unmet need of current treatment and developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market in future.
Recent Development
Novasep, a provider of services and technologies to the life sciences industry, invested approximately EUR 6 million in its Chasse-sur-Rhône, France site in December 2021 to upgrade its capabilities in areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and infectious diseases.
Teva Pharmaceutical and MEDinCell were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2021 for a New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use). The medication is being used to treat schizophrenia.
Pfizer Inc. announced a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. in August 2020 to manufacture and supply Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir, assisting efforts to scale up supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19.).
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Scope
The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is segmented on the basis of molecule, type, type of manufacturer, synthesis, chemical synthesis, type of drug, usage, potency and therapeutic application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Molecule
Small molecule
Large molecule
Type
Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Type of manufacturer
Captive API Manufacturer
Merchant API Manufacturer
Synthesis
Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Indications
Acetaminophen
Artemisinin
Saxagliptin
Sodium Chloride
Ibuprofen Losartan Potassium
Enoxaparin Sodium
Rufinamide
Naproxen
Tamoxifen
Others
Type of drugs
prescription drugs
over the counter drugs
Usage
clinical
research
Potency
low-to-moderate potency active pharmaceutical ingredients
potent-to-highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient
Therapeutic application
cardiology
CNS & neurology
Oncology
Orthopaedic
Endocrinology
Pulmonology
Gastroenterology
Nephrology
Ophthalmology
other therapeutic application
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, diagnosis, indications, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Due to rising healthcare expenditures and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the United States dominates the North America active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. The small molecule segment in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market, and the small molecule segment is dominating in the country as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) become more affordable. Due to increased consumption demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients, Germany's small molecule segment dominates the Europe active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.
Table of Contents: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)in Healthcare Industry
7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Product Type
8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Modality
9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Type
10 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Mode
11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by End User
12 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, by Geography
13 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
This study answers to the below key questions:
1 What will the market size be in 2029?
2 What are the key factors driving the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market?
3 What are the challenges to market growth?
4 Who are the key players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market?
5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
