Etech Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a leader in providing omnichannel customer engagement solutions using the power of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence is pleased to announce that it has completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit without exceptions. Conducted by Whitley Penn, one of the leading CPA firms, the audit formalizes Etech's commitment to a robust security system and high-level operational execution.
Cybercrimes are on a rise these days with a staggering 400% increase since the pandemic, and this figure continues to grow exponentially. With the increasing amount of data getting stored in the cloud, it has now become imperative for businesses to ensure and confirm the security systems of the organizations they are associating with for use of cloud services, data operations, and system and transactional processes.
SOC 2 Type 1 is considered the gold standard for data security and ensures that organizations are compliant with stringent industry security standards and have established processes to protect the privacy of clients. There are five criteria for SOC 2 compliance evaluation which include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The auditing process comprises an in-depth review of company policies and procedures for data storage & handling, the organization's security controls, employee interviews, site audits, and a guided overview of the data center spaces.
Etech ‘s SOC 2 certification verifies that it went through an independent, multi-month review and is adhering to best practices for securing client and internal data. It also confirms that Etech's internal controls and processes are aligned with the requirement outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), called Trust Services Criteria (TSC).
“Compliance with SOC 2 standards is one of the many ways of Etech ensuring its commitment to making a remarkable difference for its clients and offering highly secured best-in-class Technology Solutions.” said Etech’s President & CEO Matt Rocco. “We want our partners to be worry free and know that Etech is making every investment to protect their data.”
About Etech Global Services Etech Global Services is a global leader of customer engagement solutions serving some of the world’s most trusted brands. Etech is trusted with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech honors commitments and delivers, resulting in measurably changed behavior while also driving business growth and profitability through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touchpoints using analytical, traditional, digital, mobile, and emerging technologies to communicate with your customers, when and how they choose.
Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and within our communities. Etech’s industry-leading technology services, such as Etech Insights, provide you with business insights and analytics that transform your customer interactions. Etech Insights combines human intelligence with the knowledge and power of artificial intelligence to identify the right behaviors and voice-of-customer insights that are not easily identifiable using traditional quality management processes. Etech’s services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and create a competitive advantage over your competition, leading to increased market share.
Etech believes through serving, we can make a remarkable difference for you and your customers.
