Medical Electrodes Market Technology, Type, Application, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends & Developing Technologies

These electrodes are utilized in combination with monitoring systems to offer a diagnosis and continuous monitoring. Global medical electrodes market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Scenario:
Medical electrodes are highly preferred by medical professionals owing to their characteristics, such as affordability, sterility, and easy administration, among others. The increase in the prevalence of various diseases is escalating the growth of medical electrodes market.
A medical electrode refers to a solid electronic conductor that is widely utilized for transferring the ionic current in the body into electric current for biological measurements. The conductor consists of a lead, metal part and an electrode conducting paste. It assists in the diagnosis of various cardiac, muscular, nervous and ocular disorders. They are in high demand from wide application in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cosmetics.
Recent Development of Medical Electrodes Market
Natus Medical, Inc. announced their partnership with Holberg EEG AS in 2020. The purpose of the partnership is enhancing and automating the diagnosis of epilepsy, through the development and distribution of AutoSCORE algorithm worldwide.
Global Medical Electrodes Market Scope and Market Size
The medical electrodes market is segmented on the basis of usability, technology, procedure and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Usability
Disposable Medical Electrodes
Reusable Medical Electrodes
On the basis of usability, the medical electrodes market is segmented into disposable medical electrodes and reusable medical electrodes.
Technology
Wet Electrodes
Dry Electrodes
Needle Electrodes
Medical electrodes market has also been segmented on the basis of technology into wet electrodes, dry electrodes, and needle electrodes.
Procedure
Electrocardiography (ECG)
Electroencephalography (EEG)
Electromyography (EMG)
Other Procedures
On the basis of procedure, the medical electrodes market is segmented into electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG) and other procedures.
Application
Cardiology
Neurophysiology
Sleep Disorders
Intraoperative Monitoring
Other Applications
On the basis of application, the medical electrodes market is segmented into cardiology, neurophysiology, sleep disorders, intraoperative monitoring and other applications.
Key Pointers Covered in This Market Research Report:
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Regulatory Framework and Changes
Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The medical electrodes market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical electrodes market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical electrodes market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Medical Electrodes Market Share Analysis
The medical electrodes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical electrodes market.
Some of the major players operating in the medical electrodes market are Boston Scientific Corporation (US), 3M (US), BD (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Medtronic (Ireland), CONMED Corporation. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ambu A/S. (Denmark), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Leonhard Lang USA, Inc. (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), Compumedics Limited (Australia), g.tec medical engineering GmbH Austria (Austria), VectraCor (US), EMOTIV (US), Bionen sas di B. Nencioni & C. (Italy), NeuroWave Systems Inc (US), Wearable Sensing (US), NeuroSky (South Korea), among others.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical Display market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
