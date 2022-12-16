Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market is Growing With a CAGR of 25.3% During The Forecast Period 2022-2029
Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 5,756.44 Mn by 2029 from USD 1,001.83 Mn in 2021PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.
Global circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 25.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 5,756.44 million by 2029 from USD 1,001.83 million in 2021. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities for its effective application is likely to be the major drivers which propel the demand of the market in the forecast period.
An exclusive Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company's website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).
Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.
Competitive Landscape:
The circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to the circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market.
Leading Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market Players:
Eurofins Genomics ( a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific)
MDx Health
Guardant Health
IMMUCOR
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
QIAGEN
Exact Sciences Corporation
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
LungLife AI, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Natera Inc.,
ExoDx ( a subsidiary of Bio-Techne Corporation)
Biocept, Inc.
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.
Lucence Health, Inc.
Inivata Ltd
Biolidics Limited
Vortex Biosciences
Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market Scope and Market Size
Global circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on technology, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of technology, global circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market is segmented into CTC detection methods, CTC enrichment methods, ex vivo positive selection, molecular (RNA)-based technologies, functional in vitro cell invasion assay, xenotransplantation methods, microchips, single spiral microchannel, negative selection and immunocytochemical technologies In 2021, CTC detection methods segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing use of this technology in the academics and research centers for the tests of liquid biopsy.
On the basis of application, global circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer stem cell research, multiple chromosome abnormalities and others. In 2021, cancer stem cell research segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing demand of early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
On the basis of end user, global circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market is segmented into research and academic institutes, reference laboratories and hospitals and physician laboratories. In 2021, academic and research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market because of research and academic institutes perform an essential role to accelerate research and development in the various therapeutic area related to liquid biopsies.
Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market Country Level Analysis
The U.S. is dominating the global circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy in the North American region due to rise in number of cancer patients and presence of major players in the market. Whereas, Germany is dominating the circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy market in the European region due to presence of untapped opportunities in Germany and growing geriatric population in Germany. Additionally, China is dominating the circulating tumor cells (CTC) liquid biopsy maket in the Asia Pacific region due to increased awareness regarding the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and increasing healthcare expenditure which leads to improvement in diagnostic rate.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market - Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market.
The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.
The significant Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to observe the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The report puts light on the types of customers, product-buyer insights, market changes over last few years, reactions of various geographic regions, new developments in the market, actions of other corporate players and more. All the statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. By accomplishing a motivation from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors.
Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market TOC:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Regulations: Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market
6 Market Overview
7 Covid-19 Iimpact on Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market
8 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology
9 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application
10 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market, By End User
11 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region
12 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Liquid Biopsy Market: Company Landscape
13 Swot Analysis
14 Company Profile
15 Questionnaire
16 Related Reports
