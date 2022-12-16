Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Market is Expected to reach CAGR of 17.6% -2029
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. This report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, growth, share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electric vehicle connectors market is expected to reach a value of USD 169,019.42 Thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The electric vehicle connectors market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Overview:
Electric Vehicle Connectors is a professional and in depth market report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Top market players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in this market report. A competitor analysis study is a vital aspect of any market research report which highlights the strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market. The universal Electric Vehicle Connectors market research report lends a hand to business with the intelligent decision making and better manages marketing of goods which finally leads to growth in the business.
List of the leading companies operating in the Electric Vehicle Connectors Market includes:
YAZAKI Corporation
TE Connectivity
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
HUBER+SUHNER
Tesla
REMA Lipprandt GmbH Co. KG
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
BESEN INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
HARTING Technology Group
Weidmüller
BizLink Group
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
ITT Inc.
Recent Development
In June 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the acquisition of the MoTeC Group. This acquisition will allow the company to boost its offered product portfolio in automotive technology and increase the market reachability
In April 2021, NINGBO DEGSON ELECTRICAL CO., LTD announced that the company had participated in the Munich Electronics Show at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The company has showcased a variety of products for various sectors and applications at this event. Through this, the company has increased its market reachability via showcasing its product capabilities and technical advancement.
Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rapid Penetration of EV & HEV
The EV industry has been showing enormous growth over the years owing to rising demand for electric vehicles almost in every region. Furthermore, major players in the electric vehicles market such as Tesla, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Daimler AG, Energica Motor Company S.P.A., BYD Company Motors and Ford Motors Company are focusing on expanding their business operations in emerging countries such as China, India and others. Rapid penetration of EV/HEV globally is fuelling the global electric vehicle connectors market as EV connectors act as an EV coupler with a charging pole of the station required for power transmission. The connectors help establish the connection of the battery of an EV with the charging point of the station.
Increasing Investment In Charging Network By Key Players
Creating an accessible public charging network will be essential to achieve widespread EV adoption. Public charging is vital for EV consumers who live in multi-unit complexes or those without a private driveway. Additionally, EV owners will require charging their vehicles along highways and driveways to drive longer distances and charge along the way. Expected future battery improvements and increasing investment in charging networks by key players are expected to act as drivers for the global electric vehicle connectors market. Other than government initiatives and subsidiaries to install EV charging stations, key players in the electric vehicle (EV) market are also investing heavily in building a charging network in regions with high sales.
Advancement and Development In Electric Vehicle Connectors
The development and advancement of EV connectors are increasing at a rapid rate. This is basically due to meeting the present demands of high-speed EV charging and the ability to charge from both sources of electricity, AC and DC, for the EV owners. The rapid advancement and development in the EV connector are expected to boost the growth of the global electric vehicle connectors market growth.
Opportunities
Increasing Demand for V2X Solutions
As the EV market is expanding, demand is increasing for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charging connector solutions. As EV adoption continues to grow, powerful connectors that can support EV charging will play a key role in both the development of the future automotive landscape, as well as contribute to the grid and residential energy systems. Thus, the increasing demand for V2X solutions is expected to increase the EV connector applications and use in EV and its allied sectors providing an opportunity for the global electric vehicle connectors market.
Restraints/Challenges
High Cost Associated With EV Connectors
The importance of connectors is increasing as the EV/HEV is increasing on the road across the globe. It is an important component in EV and EV charging as electric vehicles are recharged by electricity. However, the high cost associated with EV connectors is a major restraining factor for the growth of the global electric vehicle connectors market.
Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Scope and Market Size
By Type
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
By Material
Aluminium
Copper
By Level
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
By Current Type
AC Charging
DC Charging
By Charging Speed
Slow
Fast
Rapid
By Mounting Type
Wall Mounted
Floor Mounted
By Cable Type
Straight Cable
Coiled Cable
By End User
Residential Charging
Commercial Charging
By Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Vehicle Type
Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles
Battery Electric Vehicles
Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the electric vehicle connectors market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America..
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle connectors market as Asia-Pacific has the world’s largest market for electric vehicle charging stations which increases the adoption of connectors in the region. An increase in demand for electric vehicles and rapid development in electric charging infrastructure in countries such as Japan and China are key factors that boost the electric vehicle charging connector market. China is the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and the Government of China has announced plans to adopt electric vehicles in the near future. Moreover, increasing pollution levels in economies such as Japan and China have fueled the demand for zero-emission vehicles in such countries, thereby creating a huge demand for EVs and EV charging infrastructure. All the factors mentioned above are likely to propel the EV connectors market in the Asia-Pacific region
The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
How much revenue will the Electric Vehicle Connectors market generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Electric Vehicle Connectors market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Electric Vehicle Connectors market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Electric Vehicle Connectors market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Electric Vehicle Connectors market to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Electric Vehicle Connectors market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Electric Vehicle Connectors market?
