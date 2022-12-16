Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market to Witness Growth at a Rate of 4.5% By 2029 With Key Players -MTS Systems, Moog Inc
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,475,714.26 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,475,714.26 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The electro hydraulic servo valve market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Overview:
Major factors expected to boost the electro hydraulic servo valve market growth in the forecast period are the rise in several industrial applications, including aerospace, steel, power, chemical, and others. Furthermore, the increased resistance to load variations is the benefit of electro hydraulic servo valve, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the electro hydraulic servo valve market.
List of the leading companies operating in the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market includes:
YUKEN KOGYO CO., LTD
MTS Systems
Moog Inc.
Atos spa
PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
Aviation industry AVIC Nanjing Servo Control System Co., Ltd.
JASC
Bosch Rexroth AG
Woodward, Inc.
Eaton
Honeywell International Inc.
Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
Star Hydraulics Limited
SCHNEIDER SERVOHYDRAULICS
HAWE Hydraulik SE
DUPLOMATIC MS Spa
Recent Development
In September 2022, Moog Inc. introduced its new X700 Series servo cartridge valves with a robust design enabling a maximum main stage operating pressure of 420 bar. With this, the company will further expand its product & services in the premium market.
In August 2022, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA announced the acquisition of ARGO-HYTOS Group. This acquisition will help the company develop and produce components for hydraulics and system solutions, focusing on the off-highway sector, and accelerating the hydraulics business growth.
Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Dynamics
Drivers
High demand for nozzle flapper electro hydraulic servo valves
Servo valves provide closed-loop flow or pressure response to an electric or electronic control signal. These valves control the amount, pressure, and direction of fluid flow. Compared with proportional valves, servo valves provide a higher degree of closed-loop control. Moreover, the servo valves are available in one, two, or three-stage designs. The first stage of servo valves is the hydraulic or pneumatic amplifier which includes a flapper-nozzle, jet pipe, force motor, or solenoid. Flapper-nozzles consist of a cylindrical curtain orifice area to amplify the flow. Thus the flapper nozzle servo valves will help to increase the pressure and force of the flowing fluid. This feature will provide dynamic response facilities increasing usage.
Upsurge in the exploration with oil, gas, and mining firms
The oil, gas, and mining industry found that keeping the flow of oil and gas in pipelines is a monumental task and requires several reliable equipment and techniques. The most important equipment is servo valves, designed with accuracy and often installed in systems requiring higher efficiency. Thus, servo valves are used in several applications, such as hydroelectric power plants and sites for mining gas or oil, regulating fuel flow in aircraft engines, and blow molding or manufacturing hollowed plastic.
The working features of EHSV are very promising and highly accurate. This has resulted in many engineers opting for the use of servo valves. Many refining and mining industries have undergone many changes, from processing methods to the length of time they operate their process units. These changes, along with the emergence of low sulfur fuel specifications, the requirement to process lower-grade crude, and the need to convert more bottom-of-the-barrel residuals, have put an extreme demand on isolation and control valves.
Opportunity
Rise in the acquisition and partnership among market players
The Global electro-hydraulic servo valves market is growing, owing to factors such as growing electrification of industrial operations, oil consumption, advancement in working procedures, and others. Moreover, growing awareness among engineers regarding the usage and benefits of servo valves is also aiding global growth. Due to this, there is a huge demand for advanced servo valves with high working process efficiency.
Moreover, high-tech solutions will spike demands, and various tech giants and start-ups are coming up with innovative simulation solutions to gain market advantages. These players are entering into various partnerships, obtaining various contracts for installation & upgradation, and entering into partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to cater to consumer requirements.
Restraints/Challenges
High cost of electro-hydraulic servo valves
The importance and functionality of servo valves are increasing with the applications. A servo valve receives pressurized hydraulic fluid, typically a hydraulic pump, from a source. It then transfers the fluid to a hydraulic cylinder in a closely controlled manner. Typically, the valve will move the spool proportionally to an electrical signal it receives, indirectly controlling the flow rate and making it an important component in the system. The increasing adoption of electro-hydraulic servo valves in the aviation, oil, and mining sectors has boosted global demand. But the high cost associated with electro-hydraulic valves is estimated to restrain the global electro-hydraulic servo valve market growth.
Contamination of filters used in the valves
Modern hydraulic flow systems include the rise in servo and proportional control valves. These devices are inherently at the critical stage of controlling the manufacturing process and quality of the end product. These valves are associated with crucial equipment called a filter, which is meant to maintain the fluid concerning cleanliness and chemical composition.
Design of the filtration requires a careful understanding of the working and effects of the valves, valve design, circuit layout, and operating environment. If these factors are carefully considered, achieving high reliability and long life in some of the most difficult environments is possible.
Moreover, the filtrations are to be properly placed, installed, and maintained regularly. All types of hydraulic and lube systems have a critical contamination tolerance level. In servo valves, the filter sets up the contamination level. The fluid flowing through the valve needs to be filtered. Otherwise, it will restrain the working of other moving parts of the valve. Hence, fluid has to be filtered, and the filter has to be cleaned regularly to support the smooth working of the valve.
Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Scope and Market Size
Stage Type
Single Stage Servo Valve
Two Stage Servo Valve
Three Stage Servo Valve
Valve Type
Nozzle Flapper Valve
Jet Pipe Servo Valve
Deflector Jet
Others
Lpm Type
Less Than 20 lpm
More Than 20 lpm
Application
Aerospace
Steel Industry
Energy Industry
Chemical Industry
Marine Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the electro hydraulic servo valve market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the electro hydraulic servo valve market owing to the growing adoption of electro-hydraulic drive control systems in the aerospace and marine industry. The U.S. is a dominating country as it is home to many giant market players in electro hydraulic servo valve market. Germany dominates in the Europe region due to increasing research and development activities in hydraulic control systems and technological advancements. China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing and industrial robotics.
The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
