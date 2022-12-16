Press Statement by The Global Governance Group (3G) on the Outcome of the G20 Summit, Bali, Indonesia, 15-16 November 2022

1 The Global Governance Group (3G) [1] welcomes the successful and substantive outcome of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, from 15 to 16 November 2022. The 3G notes that the G20 Summit took place at a time of unparalleled multidimensional crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and that the G20 has witnessed that the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy. The 3G appreciates the G20’s commitment to uphold international law and the multilateral system, which includes defending all principles enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter.

2 In the context of the prevailing food crisis, the 3G welcomes the commitment of the G20 to take urgent actions to save lives, prevent hunger and malnutrition, particularly to address the vulnerabilities of developing countries, and call for an accelerated transformation towards sustainable and resilient agriculture, food systems and supply chains. The 3G thus appreciates the G20’s support for open, transparent, inclusive, predictable and non-discriminatory, rules-based agricultural trade based on World Trade Organisation rules.

3 The 3G notes the G20’s assessment that we are experiencing volatility in energy prices and markets, as well as shortages and disruptions to energy supply, which have been compounded by geopolitical challenges. In this context, the 3G appreciates the G20’s commitment to transform and diversify energy systems, and advance energy security and resilience by accelerating clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transitions.

4 The 3G looks forward to the G20 playing its part in fully implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact and the relevant outcomes of previous Conference of the Parties (COPs) and COPs serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMAs), in particular COP-26 and more recently COP-27, including the call to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in our Nationally Determined Contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement. The 3G reiterates that climate change is an existential global issue and calls for all countries to work with the G20 to address this challenge together.

5 The 3G further notes the G20’s assessment that international health threats are ever present and agrees that the G20 and broader global community must come together to improve our collective prevention, preparedness and response capabilities (PPR). The 3G thus welcomes the establishment of a new Financial Intermediary Fund for Pandemic PPR (The ‘Pandemic Fund’) hosted by the World Bank, which demonstrates the G20’s commitment to increase the capacity of developing countries for pandemic PPR. We appreciate that the G20 is taking steps to ensure that the Pandemic Fund is inclusive of the perspectives of low- and middle- income countries, and non-G20 partners such as the 3G in its decision making.

6 The 3G agrees that digital transformation is a key component in realising the Sustainable Development Goals, and supports international collaboration to facilitate trusted cross-border data flows, as well as further develop digital skills and literacy to harness the positive impacts of digital transformation and enable the sustainable and inclusive growth of the digital economy. While accelerating digitalisation, we have to recognise and address the accompanying challenges such as cyber threats and digital divides to ensure that no one is left behind.

7 The 3G appreciates Indonesia’s active engagement of 3G members during its 2022 G20 Presidency and looks forward to working constructively with the Indian G20 Presidency to realise its priorities of promoting just and equitable growth for all in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. The 3G reiterates that the UN is the only global body with universal participation and clear legitimacy and calls on the G20 to implement actions that complement and strengthen the UN system.

16 DECEMBER 2022

[1] The Global Governance Group (3G) comprises the following Member States of the United Nations: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Viet Nam.