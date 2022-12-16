British School Manila students raise funds for Operation Smile Philippines
Since the beginning of this school year, students from the British School Manila (BSM) have been raising funds for Operation Smile Philippines.TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of this school year, international school students from the British School Manila (BSM) have been raising funds for Operation Smile Philippines which they recently handed over at the school’s end-of-term assembly.
The students, who all take part in the “Operation Smile Philippines - British School Manila” (OSP-BSM) activity sought donations from classmates for World Smile Day, sold a variety of Halloween-themed foods like caramel apples and cake pops at their Halloween Fundraiser and organised nap rooms and a Christmas movie night. They also took part in a Christmas Fair with other Service and Sustainability student groups at the school.
The group handed over a cheque for more than PHP180,000 to Operation Smile Philippines, which Zachary Funtanilla gratefully received, the charity’s Development Associate, who is a BSM Alumni who was also part of the OSP-BSM student group during his time at the school.
The OSP-BSM project has funded four cleft palate surgeries so far. The funds raised since the beginning of this school year should fund a further five. Mr. Funtanilla commented “The energy and passion of the Operation Smile student group are genuinely impressive. Thank you again for sharing the vision of our cause and helping us to transform children's lives."
In addition to fund raising, the student group raises awareness of the work of Operation Smile Philippines and the barriers and challenges that Cleft Palates pose to children and adults around the world. They also share success stories of how life-altering the surgeries performed by Operation Smile Philippines are. “At OSP-BSM we believe that helping one person smile can change the world - maybe not the whole world but certainly their world.” a representative said.
Operation Smile Philippines is one of the British School Manila’s Service & Sustainability partners. BSM Students have the opportunity to collaborate with a range of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) helping to tackle important local and global issues. The goal is to develop young people who will make a positive difference in the lives of others long after they leave BSM. Each Year group is linked with a Service Learning Partner and every student at BSM takes part in Service Learning activities throughout the year to raise awareness, funds, and support good causes.
