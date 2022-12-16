Submit Release
Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Gets Christmas Makeover Update

- Introducing Christmas-themed backgrounds and costumes - New Boss Jackie has been updated! - Christmas Event has been newly added

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher and mobile game developer FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) celebrates this Christmas with exciting in-game events.

The new theme includes a Christmas background, new costumes. New boss Jackie, will be featured in boss mode. The Genius Scientist with the strongest Gauntlet! Players will face Jackie on a special boss stage, pitting themselves against his strategic attacks, flashy skills, and powerful gears.

Furthermore, a new Christmas-themed costumes are now available. New costumes are also event-exclusive and can be found in Costume Bag.

Players will receive tons of rewards just by accessing the game daily. Daily in-game rewards up for grabs include 500 Golds, and the Challenge Tickets. On top of that, players with the highest boss score will receive special gift packages.

With so many things in the game that is getting everyone into the Christmas spirit, this season is definitely one not to miss in Boxing Star!

You can find the details of the update on the Official Boxing Star Facebook Page.

