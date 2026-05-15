THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Memorial Day and Victoria Day Sales on ARC Series Dash Cams

MEMORIAL

Limited-time offers in the U.S. and Canada deliver savings on select ARC dash cams ahead of the holiday weekend kicking off summer.

With these limited-time offers on our ARC dash cam lineup, we want to make it easier for drivers and families to stay protected whether they’re commuting, traveling, or heading out on a road trip” — THINKWARE representative.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced its Memorial Day and Victoria Day promotions, offering limited-time savings on select models from its ARC dash cam lineup in the United States and Canada.

Running from May 18 through May 25 in the U.S. and May 15 through May 18 in Canada, the promotions provide drivers with an opportunity to upgrade their in-vehicle protection ahead of the busy summer travel season.

In the United States, THINKWARE’s Memorial Day promotion includes discounts on its latest ARC 700 and ARC 900 dash cams.

U.S. Memorial Day Offers

ARC 700 – Sale: $259.99 (MSRP: $309.99): A compact dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and optional radar-assisted parking mode. The ARC 700 is sold without a microSD card and includes a 2-year warranty.

ARC 900 – Sale: $369.99 (MSRP: $419.99): THINKWARE’s newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. The device features dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display. Through a recent firmware update, the ARC900 now supports external LTE connectivity and radar functionality, further enhancing THINKWARE’s signature parking surveillance solution with advanced connected and energy-efficient parking monitoring features. The ARC900 also includes a 2-year warranty.

In Canada, THINKWARE’s Victoria Day promotion highlights savings on the ARC 900 and ARC dash cams.

Canada Victoria Day Offers

ARC 900 – Sale: CAD $549.99 (MSRP: CAD $589.99): Featuring 4K UHD front recording and 2K QHD rear recording at up to 60 frames per second, the ARC900 includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

ARC – Sale: CAD $249.99 (MSRP: CAD $349.99): THINKWARE’s biggest discount for Victoria Day, ARC is designed for drivers seeking reliable daily protection. ARC delivers high-quality front and rear recording, advanced parking surveillance capabilities, and seamless smartphone connectivity in a compact form factor.

The promotions are designed to encourage drivers to prepare for increased road travel during the holiday season while adding an extra layer of protection and peace of mind behind the wheel.

“Holiday weekends like Memorial Day and Victoria Day often mean more drivers on the road, longer trips, and busier parking lots,” said a THINKWARE representative. “With these limited-time offers on our ARC dash cam lineup, we want to make it easier for drivers and families to stay protected whether they’re commuting, traveling, or heading out on a road trip.”

The Memorial Day and Victoria Day promotions will be available through official THINKWARE sales channels and Amazon for a limited time while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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