How Songs Play a Vital Role for Children with Dyslexia
Twenty-five songs to help children with dyslexia; include major phonics skills and sight words for first grade. FREE DOWNLOAD, December 21 and 22, 2022.
Phonics relies on a one voice cuing system, one that for many children is weak. Music is in almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others.”CLOVERDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyslexia is a learning difficulty caused by a defect in the way the brain processes graphic symbols. While reading involves a number of skills, to read children must develop the sounds for letters and words. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children with the sounds for letters and words.
— Matthew Glavach Ph.D,
Phonics Songs plus by Matthew Glavach, Ph.D. is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics.
https://tigerprints.clemson.edu/all_dissertations/280/ content
A difficulty with using songs for reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading. A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.
The songs were written by the author using a first-grade vocabulary and sung by Donny and Marie Osmond. PHONICS SONGS plus can be used as a phonics program or as a support for a phonics program. It is for all students, including students with dyslexia. The program is easy to use by parents and teachers, and for those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories.
Click on this link for your free program. https://www.strugglingreaders.com/dm/
(The program offer can be discontinued at the author’s discretion. Not responsible for download issues. Emails will not be shared.)
