Heart Valve Devices Market to show a Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 13.4% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)
Heart Valve Devices Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 23,665.51 Million by 2030PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a research report titled, “Heart Valve Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2023-2030, Breakdown Data by Key Players, Key Regions, Types and Application” assessing numerous factors impacting its trajectory. The global Heart Valve Devices market report gives in-depth insights, Challenges, Growth and Upcoming developments about the industry. All composed market statistics data is verified and legal by industry specialists for readers and end users. The report evaluates the Heart Valve Devices market over the historical pricing structure, and trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate the opportunities in the Heart Valve Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the heart valve devices market is expected to reach the value of USD 23,665.51 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Product type accounts for the largest type segment in the market due to rapid demand of heart valves devices globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Global Heart Valve Devices Market Definition
Heart valves are necessary to smooth blood movement in the right direction in the body. Heart valves are responsible for constant blood flow, and maintaining blood pressure. If they don't work properly cutting off the heart causes stenosis. Heart disease generally includes several diseases that significantly affect the heart. The regulation of heart valves has increased rapidly in the last ten years as the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases has increased. The market growth of heart valves is accelerated by factors such as unstable lifestyles, lifestyle diseases, increasing smoking population, aging population, and increasing quality of healthcare, and rapid development of healthcare reimbursement during the forecast period.
In addition, the high cost of heart valves and the risk of infection of heart implants may be the reason that is likely to slow down the growth of the heart valve market during the above-mentioned forecast period. Growth in medical business aspects and groundwork in emerging economies is fueling growth in medical tourism, driving the heart valve device market. The need for minimally invasive procedures to treat cardiac abnormalities has greatly increased. Current applications of automation in heart valve surgery, such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), have given way to a growing variety of similar surgeries. Judging by the increasing proportion of the aging population, the increase in life insurance policies is also expected to contribute to the growth of the heart valve market.
Heart Valve Devices Market Competitive Outlook
Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations were among the market’s inorganic growth strategies. As a result of these activities, Heart Valve Devices market participants have been able to increase their clientele and earnings.
Key Players Operating in the Heart Valve Devices Market are:
Abbott
Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates
Artivion, Inc.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Medtronic
NeoVasc
Micro Interventional Devices Incorporated
XELTIS
TTK
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd
Foldax, Inc.
Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.
Colibri Heart Valve
Heart Valve Devices Market Segmentation:
The global market research observes a number of significant segments and sub-segments based on requirement, application, end users, and geography to acquire an understanding of the market.
BY PRODUCT TYPE
Mechanical Heart Valves
Biological Heart Valves
Transcatheter Valves
BY TREATMENT
OPEN SURGERY
MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY
BY END USER
HOSPITAL & CLINICS
AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS
CARDIAC CENTERS
RESEARCH CENTERS
OTHERS
BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
DIRECT TENDER
THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS
Drivers
Innovations in Heart Valve Devices Offer Improved Clinical Outcome
Launching new products for minimally invasive procedures will likely drive the global heart valve devices market. Tissue valves have revolutionized the heart valve market. The next generation of heart valve surgery offers fewer delivery curves, more controlled placement, improved valve function, reduced valve regurgitation, increased durability, and reduced cost. Product innovation has boosted the growth prospects of heart valve device market players as it can treat a larger number of patients with superior clinical outcomes. Despite significant advances in recent years, structural interventional cardiology remains an emerging market with great potential.
Moreover, intelligent designs, new technologies, and biomaterials applications continue to push the boundaries of new product development, ensuring that these devices will be at the forefront of interventional product innovation for years to come. Design innovations are helping market players tap profitable growth opportunities in heart valve devices. Thus, the growth of the global heart valve devices market is expected to propel due to the rise in innovations in heart valve devices.
Rising number of various heart diseases
Heart attacks and strokes are usually acute events and are primarily caused by a blockage that blocks blood flow to the heart or brain. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease and stroke deaths increased by 5.8% and 6.8%, respectively. However, the age-associated increases were 1.6% and 1.7% for heart disease and stroke, respectively. The most common cause is the build-up of fatty deposits in the lining of the blood vessels that supply the heart or brain. A stroke can be caused by bleeding or blood clots in a blood vessel in the brain. This trend suggests that the incidence of cardiovascular disease may increase dramatically due to population growth and aging.
Global Heart Valve Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The heart valve devices market is analyzed and market size information is provided product type, treatment, end user, and distribution channel.
The countries covered in this market report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Finland and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and the rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar Israel, Egypt, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America.
North America is dominating the market due to the increasing investment in R&D. The U.S. dominates North America region due to strong presence of key players. Germany dominates Europe region due to the mass production of heart valve devices and increasing demand from emerging markets and expansion of healthcare industries. China dominates Asia-Pacific region due to rise in availability of heart valve disease related surgery devices.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, and impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Heart Valve Devices Market Study and Strategies Carry Out as below:
The report contains a detailed assessment of major industry players operating in the Heart Valve Devices Market.
It covers latest development strategies, value chain analysis, and key growth prospects accepted by crucial manufacturers of the global market.
It studies growth-oriented micro and macro-economic indicators.
Assessment of recent Heart Valve Devices market size, forecast information, and technology improvements within the industry
The research describes current information influencing the strategic scenario and imminent industry trends in the global Heart Valve Devices Market.
This report estimates the market size and its contribution to the parent market
Assessment of Heart Valve Devices market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis
2023-2030 Latest Updated Research Report with Overview, Definition, TOC, Market Key Players Update
The report includes top market players updated in 2023-2030 with their latest business strategy, sales volume and revenue analysis
TOC in Brief:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
Continued...
What does this Report provide?
How the Heart Valve Devices market is evolving?
What is driving and restraining Heart Valve Devices dynamics?
How will each Heart Valve Devices’s submarket will segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2030?
How will market shares of each of the Heart Valve Devices submarkets develop from 2023 to 2030?
Which Heart Valve Devices submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2023 to 2030?
How will political regulatory factors influence regional Heart Valve Devices markets and submarkets?
Who are the leading players and what are the prospects over the forecast period?
What are the moving and arising advances expected to influence the advancement of the Heart Valve Devices market?
The research includes historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecasts until 2030, which offerings the report openly for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers looking for key industry data in simply accessible documents; It is a appreciated resource for consultants, analysts and stakeholders. Tables and graphs.
