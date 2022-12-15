Meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - On December 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met in Islamabad with the Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

During the meeting a constructive exchange of views took place on the cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the fields of security and defense.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan considers important the role of Pakistan in solving the problems of ensuring peace and stability and combating modern dangers and threats, and displays constant attention to the cooperation of the parties in the fields of security and defense.

During the conversation, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening the security cooperation of the two countries, which is based on the fight against terrorism, extremism, illegal circulation of weapons and drugs, and transnational organized crime.

Important issues related to the political, military and social situation in Afghanistan were also discussed at the meeting.