Meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - On December 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met in Islamabad with the Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani.

"The inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan is an effective means of strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring the interests of the states at the regional and international levels", - said the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, and expressing his confidence in the good future of inter-state relations, he considered the role of the parliaments of the two countries to be important in strengthening the continuous political dialogue between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The activities of the Tajikistan-Pakistan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group were highly appreciated, and the need to hold extensive consultations of the inter-parliamentary friendship and cooperation group on issues of peace and security in the region was emphasized.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the role of Tajikistan and Pakistan in the implementation of the CASA-1000 project, cooperation in the fields of energy, rational use of water resources, in the context of the transition to "green energy", development of interstate cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, transport and investment, culture and health; ways to increase the role of parliaments in strengthening bilateral relations in these areas were emphasized.

The organization of inter-parliamentary forums in Tajikistan and Pakistan was considered a productive means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in all areas of priority for both sides.

The parties also exchanged views on the challenges of the region and the world, including the threat of terrorism and extremism to the security and stability of states, the exacerbation of conflicts, information clashes and cybercrimes, climate change and its catastrophic consequences, as well as the rise in infectious diseases and the need to ensure the economic and social development of countries in such conditions.