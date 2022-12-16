Confluence Food Group expands in St. Louis, investing $6.3 million and creating 17 new jobs

Confluence Food Group, a holding company that owns three St. Louis food service businesses, announced today that it has competed expansion of a new facility, investing $6.3 million and creating 17 new jobs. To support its growth, the company relocated from its 24,000-square-foot location at North Broadway to its new 113,000-square-foot facility on Garfield Avenue.

“We’re always excited to see Missouri-made businesses growing and creating jobs,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whenever a company is thriving and expanding in its local community, it’s something to celebrate. We wish Confluence Food Group all the best as it continues to find success here in our state.”

Confluence Food Group was formed in 2019 when Dogtown Pizza merged with Fox River Dairy. Today, the company owns Dogtown Pizza, Fox River Dairy, and Crust & Sons, LLC, which provide frozen pizza manufacturing, wholesale distribution of food products to the grocery and food service industry, and pizza crust manufacturing, respectively. Operations for all three businesses are centralized at Confluence Food Group’s new location, which underwent a substantial renovation to accommodate food-grade manufacturing and warehouse storage for refrigerated and frozen foods.

“Relocation to our new facility on Garfield Ave. enables both Dogtown Pizza and Fox River Dairy to meet the growing needs of their businesses,” said Jeff Tottleben, Managing Partner for Confluence Food Group. “The build-out will also allow us to incubate some additional food manufacturing startups and give access to local retail distribution. Remaining and expanding in the City of St. Louis was a top priority for us, and we believe a lot of good things are happening in and around the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood. There’s great access to a capable local workforce, and we’re very excited for the next steps in the growth of these companies.”

“We congratulate Confluence Food Group for expanding in St. Louis and creating more opportunities for Missourians,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Our team is proud to have worked with our partners to assist this local employer in the latest chapter of their story. We look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and benefit its community.”

For this expansion, Confluence Food Group will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Confluence Food Group

Confluence Food Group is the holding company for three St. Louis-based companies. Dogtown Pizza offers St. Louis-style frozen pizza, which can be found at grocers large and small, big name chains, and specialty food stores. Crust and Sons, LLC manufactures pizza crust. Fox River Dairy, a specialty food distributor, is the source of over 500 unique, high-quality products for grocery and food service operations of all kinds.

For more information about these companies, please visit dogtownpizza.com and foxriverdairy.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.