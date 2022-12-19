Voice Life Acquires U.S. Based Graphene Firm Pheneovate

Clean, Limitless Power From Graphene

Graphene is a highly conductive material that allows for the rapid and efficient transfer of energy, from which we are creating a highly efficient circuit that generates clean, limitless power.” — Robert Smith

DUBAI, UAE, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Life, a technology company based in Dubai UAE, specializing in the development of clean, wireless and limitless energy system, has announced the acquisition of Pheneovate, a graphene materials supply chain corporation based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Pheneovate is a leading supplier of high-quality graphene materials, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. The acquisition will result in Pheneovate becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Voice Life. This strengthens the company's position in the graphene 2D materials market and the expansion of capabilities in the future development of quantum energy assets.

As part of the acquisition terms, Pheneovate CEO Logan Jenkins has joined the Voice Life Executive team full-time, where he will support numerous company initiatives, including their graphene transceiver development. Pheneovate will be renamed Hex Carbon Technologies and led by Jenkins as CEO.

“Since 2017, Pheneovate has been well-positioned in the graphene and advanced materials industries through our marketplace, consulting services and industry partners. I’ll now focus on further developing and expanding Voice Life’s considerable patent portfolio, specifically their graphene-based wireless power energy transmission." — said Logan Jenkins, CEO of Pheneovate, now Hex Carbon Technologies.

Voice Life will leverage Jenkins’ expertise and resources in the development of their future quantum energy assets, which utilize the principles of quantum mechanics and the unique properties of graphene to harness the power in wireless power energy system. The acquisition brings Voice Life one step closer to realizing its vision of providing a continuous and sustainable source of wireless power.

With the Voice Life clean, wireless and limitless energy system, graphene is used as utilized as conductor to channel the energy into a stable and efficient power source. The graphene ensures that the energy remains stable and coherent, while the terahertz circuit amplifies the energy to provide a consistent and reliable power output. The system incorporates advanced graphene technology, which allows for the creation of a highly efficient circuit that generates clean, limitless power.

Graphene has high electrical and thermal conductivity, is mechanically strong and flexible, and has a large surface area, which makes it useful in a variety of applications. It is extremely lightweight, making it practical in applications where weight is a concern, such as in the aerospace and automotive industries.

ABOUT VOICE LIFE

Voice Life was founded in March, 2015, as an innovative technology company aiming to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy for all electronic devices by utilizing a blockchain scalable network and transceiver. Their internationally patented solutions will further accelerate the development of the IoT and change the way people interact with their electronic devices.

Voice Life received a network infrastructure license in Dubai, UAE in March, 2022 and has successfully moved its HQ and all operations from the United States of America to Dubai, UAE where they can freely operate and further advance their wireless energy system.

VL F-NFT PLATFORM

In early 2022 Voice Life introduced the opportunity for an individual to own a fraction of their intellectual property (IP) and technology in the form of a Fractional Non-Fungible Token, also known as F-NFT. Their F-NFT product is based upon Voice Life’s groundbreaking technology, and creates a brand new vehicle for producing up to 20 years of passive income to the F-NFT owners.

To further support science and innovation on a global scale, in July 2022, Voice Life announced their plans to launch VL F-NFT Platform and at the same time received NFT's E-Marketplace Provider License in Dubai, UAE. Voice Life helps innovators tokenize their intellectual property (IP) by using blockchain technology which enables them to sell fractions of it in the form of an F-NFT. By representing IP in this way, companies are able to license, sell and commercialize IP. The tokenization of IP provides innovators with a modern, secure and effective way to raise revenue by selling a product (F-NFT).