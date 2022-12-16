With heavy snow expected across much of Maine tomorrow afternoon, Governor Janet Mills has directed the early closure of all State of Maine offices tomorrow, Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

“Maine Emergency Management Agency is working closely with the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority, and Maine’s utility providers to track and prepare for this storm,” said Governor Janet Mills. “With heavy snow likely to accumulate in the afternoon and lead to hazardous driving conditions, I encourage Maine people to stay safe and to be sure to give plenty of room to road crews and first responders as they work to protect us.”