December 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

Denver, December 15, 2022 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bill 22-1093 (Updates To Bingo And Raffles Law) and accommodate the use of improved electronic aids and devices in conducting bingos and raffles.

The preliminary draft rules include definitions of “bingo” and “bingo strip card,” amendments to clarify definitions and prize limits throughout bingo and raffle rules, and new rules regarding the oversight and administration of bingos and raffles statewide.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Registration for the webinar can be found at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4912638171768834912. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.

