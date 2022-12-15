December 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, December 15, 2022 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bill 22-1093 (Updates To Bingo And Raffles Law) and accommodate the use of improved electronic aids and devices in conducting bingos and raffles.

The preliminary draft rules include definitions of “bingo” and “bingo strip card,” amendments to clarify definitions and prize limits throughout bingo and raffle rules, and new rules regarding the oversight and administration of bingos and raffles statewide.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Registration for the webinar can be found at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4912638171768834912. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, including a statement of basis and preliminary draft rules (PDF)

Bingo & Raffle games rulemaking